0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dua Lipa is the hottest news over the Internet by bringing her Punk Style over the seaside. The British singer and songwriter recently posted a series of snaps on her Instagram account last Tuesday.

The pictures she shared on social media showed she was in a trip mode in Sweden. Among all the shared snaps, the one in which she was in a button-down white top, scored a higher audience score and was keenly noted by her fans.

Dua Lipa Brings The Old Punk Style Backs In Her Sweden Trip

Lipa wore a pure white button-down top with the cute cut-out puffy sleeves holding tiny colorful patches. The singer who is very fashionable about her outfits brilliantly paired her white top with a black, pink, and blue plaid skirt. She always tries to bring up something really unique in her dressings.

The skirt was perfectly attractive with pleating, a thick leather waistband holding red and blue florals, and a silver heart. Metal hardware was there on her skirt to for connecting the rest of the skirt to the waistband.

For such lovely attire, Dua Lipa paired hot pink rectangular sunglasses, which looked really stunning. The snap was taken on a ship where the background of the photo reflects the beauty of nature. The deep blue sea and the light blue sky added her snap with such a great loveliness.

The singer was hanging a mini bag over her shoulder. The pink-colored ring, her gold watch, and her earrings all added a new definition to her beauty.

All the time, Lipa never overlooks appearing by trying out something new with her pair of boots. This time she appeared wearing bold black boots designed with silver rounds and lines. The boots seemed too lengthy upwards that reached right below her knees.

The iconic singer chooses the styles that exactly match the situation. Her Mach & Mach pumps, Prada boots, and Bottega Veneta platforms prove the same.

Apart from the boots on many occasions, she was even spotted wearing heels from renowned brands like GCDS. She even loves wearing slides, sneakers, and boots from Balenciaga, Natasha Zinko, and Miu Miu.

Lipa, the shining star in the fashion world appeared in Milan Fashion Week and was the only famous face to pop up in the star-studded show. Lipa then delivered one of her tracks for which Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon joined together for a runway.

In the show, Lipa delivered a runway debut at Versace in a black deconstructed skirt suit and her closely things were in a pink outfit.

At the 64th Grammy Awards, then granny winners Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Porter, Keith Urban, and Bonnie Raitt were invited along with the past Grammy nominees Avril Lavigne and Kelsea Ballerini.

READ MORE:

Anyway, whatever the occasion is, whether it’s a public show, event, or a personal pleasure trip, Dua Lipa keeps trying unique fashions that make her well noticed by her fans and audience.