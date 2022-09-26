4.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, September 26, 2022
EntertainmentnewsRenowned Islamic Scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi Dies At 96!
Entertainmentnews

Renowned Islamic Scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi Dies At 96!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

10
0

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, a renowned Islamic scholar and founding president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), died in Doha on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was 96 years old.
News of his death was posted on his official Twitter account, and then the same was posted on the IUMS Twitter account.

The IUMS also wrote: “The Islamic nation has lost one of its most sincere and best scholars.”
Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi was born in Egypt on Sept. 9, 1926. He is one of the most influential Islamic scholars and thinkers of our time.

Renowned Islamic Scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi Dies At 96!

Al-Qaradawi received his doctorate with honors from Al-Azhar University in 1973 on the topic of “The Zakah and How It Contributes to the Solution of Social Problems.”

Yusuf al-Qaradawi Dies At 96

He was the founder and president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, head of the European Council for Fatwa and Research, chairman of the Jerusalem International Foundation, and a member of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He was also a trustee of the independent research center Oxford Center for Islamic Studies.

Because of his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, Qaradawi was imprisoned three times and lost his Egyptian citizenship in the 1970s.

As a result, he was forced to leave Egypt and seek refuge in Qatar. A court in Egypt has sentenced Qaradawi and more than 100 other Egyptians who are members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death, although they are not there.

Sheikh Qaradawi has written more than 120 books, but Al-Halal Al-Haram Fil-Islam is his best-known work.

The religious leader Yusuf Al-Qaradawi is very well known. He was born on September 9, 1926, in Egypt, where he also grew up.

Yusuf al-Qaradawi

Must read:

Giorgia Meloni: Far-Right Party In Italy Is On Track To Win The Election!

Yusuf is also known as an Egyptian Islamic theologian, best known for his Al-Jazeera program “Sharia and Life.” In 1997, he founded the website IslamOnline, which provides advice and information to Muslims and non-Muslims.

Before he became famous, he studied Islamic theology at Al-Azhar University in Cairo and later earned a master’s degree in Quranic studies at the Advanced Arabic Studies Institute.

Yusuf had four daughters and three sons. Ilham Yousef Al-Qaradawi, his daughter, became a famous nuclear scientist.

Yusuf Al-Qaradawi was born on Thursday, September 26, which is also his birthday. Now he is 96 years old. Yusuf’s sun sign is Virgo, and his birth flower is the aster and the morning glory.

Al-Qaradawi has written more than 120 books, including The Permissible and the Forbidden in Islam and Islam: The Future Civilization. He has won eight international awards for his contributions to Islamic scholarship.

He is considered one of the most distinguished Islamic scholars alive today. Al-Qaradawi has long been a key figure in the intellectual leadership of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood political group, although he has repeatedly stated that he is no longer a member and twice (in 1976 and 2004) declined offers of an official role in the group.

Some refer to Al-Qaradawi as a “moderate Islamist.”

Some of his ideas, such as supporting Palestinian suicide bombings against Israelis, have drawn the attention of governments in the West: in 2008 he was denied a visa to the United Kingdom, and in 2012 he was barred from entering France.

Read More:

Bryce Dallas Howard Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Previous articleStation 19 Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast!
Next articleHailey Bieber Net Worth: Check Out Her Age, Income & More!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Tracy Edward’s Net Worth, Career, House, Car, And Charity!

Tracy is a prevalent British sailor. She is the first woman to earn the Yachtsman of the Year Trophy,...
NetWorth

Stacey Abrams’s Net Worth, House, Age, Source Of Income!

Stacey Abrams is a political leader, an activist for voting rights, and an author who has been featured on...
Net Worth

Hailey Bieber Net Worth: Check Out Her Age, Income & More!

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, also known as Hailey Bieber, is an American model, media personality, and socialite with a...
Series

Station 19 Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast!

More than ever, things are heating up in Station 19 Season 6. In October, viewers can tune in to...
Series

Gangs Of London Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!

Since season 1 premiered in 2020, fans have eagerly awaited the Gangs Of London Season 2 release. According to...
Movie

Violent Night Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch!

Violent Night is the upcoming American film revolving around the Christmas theme, the movie is expected to be a...

Must read

news

Chrissy Teigen Can ‘Finally’ Feel Baby: “No Need to Text Doc”

Chrissy Teigen author of a cookbook posted on Twitter...
news

Kalani David Dies At Age 24 After Seizure While Surfing In Costa Rica

Aspiring surfer and skateboarder Kalani David died Saturday in...
news

Johnny Depp And His Ex-wife Amber Heard’s Controversial Defamation Trial to be Adapted Into A Movie

The controversial defamation trial of Johnny Depp and his...
news

Katie Price Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Skintight Black Dress At The National Diversity Awards

Katie Price showed off her amazing figure on Friday...
news

Jojo Siwa Defends Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date

This week, JoJo Siwa confirmed that she and Avery...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Gangs Of London Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot!

Series 0
Since season 1 premiered in 2020, fans have eagerly...

Violent Night Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch!

Movie 0
Violent Night is the upcoming American film revolving around...

Station 19 Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast!

Series 0
More than ever, things are heating up in Station...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun