Renowned Islamic Scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi Dies At 96!

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, a renowned Islamic scholar and founding president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), died in Doha on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was 96 years old.

News of his death was posted on his official Twitter account, and then the same was posted on the IUMS Twitter account.

The IUMS also wrote: “The Islamic nation has lost one of its most sincere and best scholars.”

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi was born in Egypt on Sept. 9, 1926. He is one of the most influential Islamic scholars and thinkers of our time.

Al-Qaradawi received his doctorate with honors from Al-Azhar University in 1973 on the topic of “The Zakah and How It Contributes to the Solution of Social Problems.”

He was the founder and president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, head of the European Council for Fatwa and Research, chairman of the Jerusalem International Foundation, and a member of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He was also a trustee of the independent research center Oxford Center for Islamic Studies.

Because of his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, Qaradawi was imprisoned three times and lost his Egyptian citizenship in the 1970s.

As a result, he was forced to leave Egypt and seek refuge in Qatar. A court in Egypt has sentenced Qaradawi and more than 100 other Egyptians who are members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death, although they are not there.

Sheikh Qaradawi has written more than 120 books, but Al-Halal Al-Haram Fil-Islam is his best-known work.

The religious leader Yusuf Al-Qaradawi is very well known. He was born on September 9, 1926, in Egypt, where he also grew up.

Yusuf is also known as an Egyptian Islamic theologian, best known for his Al-Jazeera program “Sharia and Life.” In 1997, he founded the website IslamOnline, which provides advice and information to Muslims and non-Muslims.

Before he became famous, he studied Islamic theology at Al-Azhar University in Cairo and later earned a master’s degree in Quranic studies at the Advanced Arabic Studies Institute.

Yusuf had four daughters and three sons. Ilham Yousef Al-Qaradawi, his daughter, became a famous nuclear scientist.

انتقل إلى رحمة الله سماحة الإمام يوسف القرضاوي الذي وهب حياته مبينا لأحكام الإسلام، ومدافعا عن أمته.. نسأل الله أن يرفع درجاته في عليين، وأن يلحقه بالنبيين والصديقين والشهداء والصالحين.. وحسن أولئك رفيقا. وأن يجعل ما أصابه من مرض وأذى رفعا لدرجاته.. اللهم آمين pic.twitter.com/euoUztZeMQ — يوسف القرضاوي (@alqaradawy) September 26, 2022

Yusuf Al-Qaradawi was born on Thursday, September 26, which is also his birthday. Now he is 96 years old. Yusuf’s sun sign is Virgo, and his birth flower is the aster and the morning glory.

Al-Qaradawi has written more than 120 books, including The Permissible and the Forbidden in Islam and Islam: The Future Civilization. He has won eight international awards for his contributions to Islamic scholarship.

He is considered one of the most distinguished Islamic scholars alive today. Al-Qaradawi has long been a key figure in the intellectual leadership of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood political group, although he has repeatedly stated that he is no longer a member and twice (in 1976 and 2004) declined offers of an official role in the group.

Some refer to Al-Qaradawi as a “moderate Islamist.”

Some of his ideas, such as supporting Palestinian suicide bombings against Israelis, have drawn the attention of governments in the West: in 2008 he was denied a visa to the United Kingdom, and in 2012 he was barred from entering France.

