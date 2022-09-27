13.6 C
Are Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Secretly Dating?

We don’t agree with the idea that Brad Pitt is dating Emily Ratajkowski. Recently, the scandal surrounding Angelina Jolie brought the name of the actor from “Bullet Train” into the news.

It was said that a complaint was filed against the FBI for not investigating an incident on a flight well enough.

Since the details matched the 2016 dispute between Jolie and Pitt, it was suspected that the actress filed the complaint. During their family dispute from France to the U.S., Jolie reportedly said that Pitt had hurt her and their son Maddox.

Are Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Really Dating?

But a source said the FBI will not open the case even if new information has surfaced. Now, with rumors swirling that he and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski are an item, Brad Pitt is getting all the attention. OK Magazine claims that Pitt and Ratajkowski are taking the place of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as an IT couple.

Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski

The actor and the model are “secretly dating,” a source told the magazine. An insider said, “Brad had a crush on Emily at the 2020 “They weren’t at a private place or anything, but they were talking to friends,” it said. Earlier, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star was said to be ready to date again.

Another report said Brad Pitt was seeing someone, but it was not a serious relationship. Although it was not said who it is, it could be Emily. The model was recently in the headlines because it appeared that she was assisting Amber Heard during the Johnny Depp case.

Emily Ratajkowski said in a TikTok video that being a woman in 2022 is “scarier” for several reasons. During her defamation trial, she talked about how Heard got a lot of bad press while Depp got a lot of good press.

Several people told the magazine that the two have been together a few times, and one person said that the two are “secretly dating.”

“There’s been talk about that for a while,” someone else said. “Brad is not dating anyone. Brad and Emily have been seen together more than once.”

A source said that while the father of six is getting closer to Emily, he’s also “been seen with other people lately.”

But, like we said, if you’d like Brad to spend more time with Emily, don’t let the fact that they’re not seeing anyone else get you down. “Keep at it,” says the source, if you want this relationship to continue.

Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie are still in a nasty fight over divorce and child custody. And Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have just separated. Rumors of a fling between the two surfaced over the summer.

Emily Ratajkowski is an American model, writer, and actress with a net worth of $8 million. Ratajkowski is known because she has been featured in many erotic and fashion magazines, but she is also very popular on social media.

At the age of 14, Emily Ratajkowski signed with Ford Models. In her youth, she was a model for teen catalogs. She appeared in catalogs for Kohls’s and Nordstrom, among others.

During this time she also aspired to a career as an actress, although she was often cast as a cheerleader or bully.

Brad Pitt is an award-winning actor and film producer with a net worth of $300 million. Brad is one of the most famous and highest-paid entertainers in the world. He always receives at least $20 million for major film releases.

