Adult Female Actress Kitten Natividad Died At Age 74!

Kitten Natividad passed away on September 24, 2022, and her family and fans are saddened by what has happened. Kitten Natividad was a Mexican-American dancer and actress known for her 112 cm bust size and roles in the cult movies of her ex-partner, director Russ Meyer.

In October 1999, the actress underwent a double mastectomy as part of her breast cancer treatment. She died at Cedars Sinai Hospital on September 24, 2022, and as soon as people heard the news, they wrote tributes and sad messages on Twitter.

Russ Meyer met Natividad, then known primarily as “Kitten,” through Shari Eubank, a dancer who starred in his 1975 film Supervixens.

Meyer hired her to tell the story in Up! In it, she was shown sitting naked in a tree, quoting Hilda Doolittle and performing as a Greek chorus to punctuate the crazy events.

Meyer was so impressed with her that he hired her to star in his next film, Beneath the Valley of the Ultra-Vixens.

This was one of several occasions when Meyer and film critic Roger Ebert collaborated. Meyer paid for a second breast augmentation and voice lessons to help her lose her accent.

Because of the terrible results of her breast augmentation surgery, she deeply regretted what she had allowed herself to be talked into. During the shooting, she separated from her husband Meyer, with whom she was together for almost the entire next 15 years.

After that, Natividad began modeling for porn. She did mostly glamour or girl-girl shoots with the likes of Candy Samples, Uschi Digard and Patty Plenty.

The gigs paid off big for her as a dancer. Like Lili St. Cyr, she used a large champagne glass in her performance and performed the Bobby Darin song “Splish Splash” to go with it.

She was a guest on The Dating Game, one of the game shows produced by Chuck Barris.

Natividad underwent a double mastectomy in October 1999 to treat her breast cancer. After her breasts were removed, it was discovered that the silicone used in the implants during her 1969 surgery was not of surgical quality, but of industrial quality.

She later had surgery to correct the problem, so she is now back to the size her fans remember her to be.

As of early August 2016, she was living alone with a pit bull and three cats, all of which were featured in the 2005 documentary Pornstar Pets. She continued to earn money by selling her porn videos and having phone sex.

