Bryce Dallas Howard Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Bryce Dallas Howard is an actor and director from the United States. Initially quitting the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University in 2002 to take on parts on Broadway, Howard formally graduated in 2020.

She was born on March 2, 1981, in Los Angeles. Howard attracted the eye of director M. Night Shyamalan when playing Rosalind in a performance of As You Like It in 2003, and he hired her to play the blind daughter of a village chief in his psychological thriller The Village (2004).

All You Need To Know Bryce Dallas Howard Net Worth, Bio!

Later, she played Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), a fantasy film, and Kate Connor in Terminator Salvation (2009), an action film, both of which were financially successful but garnered unfavorable reviews from reviewers.

She won praise for her portrayal of a prejudiced socialite in the comedies 50/50 (2011) and the period drama The Help (2011).

When Howard co-starred as Claire Dearing in the action-adventure movies Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the first two of which rank as her most financially successful movies, her name became more widely known.

The 2019 documentary Dads and the 2019–2020 seasons of the Disney+ space fantasy series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are all directed by Howard (2022).

Full Name Bryce Dallas Howard Profession Actor, Director Sources Of Income Acting career Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Date Of Birth 2 March 1981 Age 41 years Gender Female Nationality American Education Tisch School Of The Arts, New York University Children Beatrice Jean Howard-Gabel, Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel Spouse Seth Gabel (m. 2006) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Bryce Dallas Howard

Howard received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in Kenneth Branagh’s As You Like It (2006).

Bryce Howard met actor Seth Gabel during her time at New York University. They dated for five years before being married on June 17, 2006.

Theodore and Beatrice were the names of the couple’s two kids. After the birth of her first son, she experienced postpartum depression for 18 months.

In 2019, she won the Hasty Pudding Theatrical Award under the category of “Woman of the Year” for her work in “Herself.”

Bryce Dallas Howard Sources Of Income

Bryce Dallas Howard has a variety of sources of income that help her amass more money. Her major income comes from her acting career, endorsements, and her directing career.

She was paid $150,000 for her first leading part in “The Village” and was promised a million dollars for “Spider-Man 3.” She received an $8 million base wage for her second outing as Claire Dearing in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” In addition, Howard is a skilled director.

Along with a number of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” episodes, she also directed the 2019 documentary “Dads,” which made her earn a good amount.

Howard also earns money from endorsement deals with famous people. She participated in a Kate Spade advertisement in 2011. When the Kate Spade offer surfaced, Howard claims, “I kind of lost my mind.” I really, really, really connected with the brand at an early age because of something about it.

Bryce Dallas Howard Net Worth

As of 2022, Bryce Dallas Howard has an estimated net worth of around USD $25 million. She became wealthy owing to her acting profession. She acquired enormous prominence mostly as the offspring of renowned actor and filmmaker Ron Howard. Bryce Dallas. She became wealthy primarily to her acting profession.

She acquired enormous prominence mostly as the offspring of renowned actor and filmmaker Ron Howard. She became most well-known for her parts in films including “The Village,” “Spider-Man 3,” “The Help,” and “Jurassic World.”

She lives a very wealthy, comfortable, and lavishing lifestyle which is clearly shown through her social media profiles.

Bryce Dallas Howard Houses

Bryce Dallas Howard lives in a beautiful mansion in Los Angeles with her family, carrying a massive net worth. Claire Thomas, a well-known interior designer, designed her lovely home.

Bryce and her husband desired a home inspired by old Hollywood stories. Her home’s ultimate appearance exhibits an organic glamour style with Hollywood influences, vivid furniture, calm Californian emotions, and a color palette that combines pink and green tones.

The home had a mint-toned kitchen with baby pink cupboards and exceptional dining space. Additionally, she owns a home in a different region, one being New York.

Bryce Dallas Howard Cars

Bryce Dallas has a large collection of automobiles. She enjoys driving. She enjoys automobiles and enjoys purchasing them as well. Bryce Dallas owns a stunning Dodge Challenger, Ford, and Audi. She drives those all the time.

Bryce Dallas Howard Involvement In Charity

Bryce Dallas Howard is involved in so many charitable works. Bryce has supported many charities such as March of Dimes, WildAid, Project Angel Food, Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation, and some others.

Her Project Angel Food supports the causes of Cancer, Health, AIDS & HIV, for which they deliver free, nutritious meals to persons suffering from serious illnesses.

Her WildAid initiative is increasing awareness in an effort to decrease the market for goods made from endangered species and to boost public support for wildlife conservation.

A billion kisses to everyone who watched and supported #JurassicWorldDominion — we officially crossed $1 BILLION at the global box office!! As someone who, like so many others, poured my heart and soul into making these movies, it means the world how you all showed up. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/u8EIkCWVEH — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) September 23, 2022

The March of Dimes project aims to improve the health of babies by reducing birth defects, premature delivery, and childhood mortality through study, community services, education, and activism.

She basically supports the causes such as Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Environment, Health, AIDS & HIV, and Creative Arts.

Biggest Milestones In Bryce Dallas Howard’s Net Worth

Here we will consider the top 3 films of Bryce Dallas Howard with great grossing, & that are Jurassic World with $653 Million, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom making USD $417 Million, and Spider-Man 3 earned $337 Million.

Must Read:- Niall Horan Net Worth, Age, Personal Life, Awards!

Quotes By Bryce Dallas Howard

Some of the famous quotations given by Bryce Dallas Howard are:

“Girls can accomplish anything,” she says of female empowerment. Even sprinting through the mud in high heels.

“When I work on a movie, I always tend to relate to the crew,” she wrote in response to hard work.

On Self-Love, Dallas wrote, “My Body’s my best friend.”

For her dad, Bryce said, “My dad is the most humble man on the planet.”

In reference to the love story, she said, “My friends knew I was obsessed with these ‘Twilight’ boys because I love a dangerous love story.”

Bryce Dallas Howard Social Media Involvements

Bryce Dallas Howard is active on all of her social media accounts, which include Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

She has almost 381.8 thousand followers on Twitter, where her handle is a username as @BryceDHoward. For her fans, she updates everything new coming up on her social media platforms. With 33.7K followers, she has an Instagram account @bdhnetwork.

She posts daily routine updates and focuses mainly on Facebook & Instagram. On Facebook, Bryce Dallas has 2.5 million followers.

In addition, her official youtube channel Bryce Dallas Howard has 4.14K subscribers. To remain more in touch with her, you may check out her daily activities which make you fall in love with her on her social media handles.

Read More:- Ray Allen Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income, Bio!