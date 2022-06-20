0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s relationship has gone global!

The Pitch Perfect singer and her fashion designer girlfriend shared photographs from their holiday in Italy on Instagram. Each of them shared a snapshot of themselves dressed to the nines and holding hands. The happy pair wore wide grins for the photo and seemed, well, exceedingly happy.

Rebel Wilson Shares Loved-Up Snaps With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Wilson added a couple of Italian flags to her photo and labeled it “ciao Bellas.” “Bella Italia” was Agruma’s choice. The couple appeared to be in Italy for a friend’s birthday celebration. Videos of the massive celebration can be found on Agruma’s Instagram Stories.

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are enjoying quality time together this weekend, as they both shared beautiful photos of them wandering through Sardinia, Italy, hand-in-hand.

In photos shared by the couple, Agruma wore a sleek black Prada coat with white piping, a white crop top, black slacks, and sandals on Saturday, while Wilson, 42, wore a bright yellow and white outfit and a pair of nude shoes.

“I thought I was hunting for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I actually needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Senior Year actor captioned a shot with Agruma earlier this month, confirming the connection. The hashtag “love is love” was added to the post, which was followed by a couple of heart and rainbow emojis.

Wilson spoke on Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried’s U Up? podcast in May, where she stated that she was “happy in a relationship” but provided little information, stating only that they were introduced by a common acquaintance who has known them both for at least five years.

When the two walked the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March, they appeared to be hiding in plain sight.

Before confirming her partner’s identity, the comedian claimed on Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s podcast U Up, “I am currently blissfully in a relationship.” “I met them at a friend’s set-up,” says the narrator.

Andrew Hornery, a gossip journalist for the Sydney Morning Herald, aroused international controversy last week when he published a column saying that Wilson had “gazumped” his scoop about her same-sex relationship, which he explained he’d asked her about two days prior.





Unfortunately for the actress, coming out was a bittersweet experience for her, as she was forced to do so after knowing that she would be outed in an Australian publication.

“Thanks for your comments, it was a really challenging circumstance but trying to face it with grace,” she tweeted in response to the criticism over the Sydney Morning Herald’s article, the “Senior Year.”

