When ‘Friends’ ended over a decade ago, the cast never forgot to pull some sentimental stuff from the set. Jennifer Aniston is now popping up on social media with the item she grabbed from Monica Geller’s closet.

Jennifer Aniston Surprised Friends Fans

The recent post on the Instagram Stories shared by the actress Jennifer Aniston took most of her friends and fans to focus on her outfit. The shared pic was with her long-term hairstylist Chris McMillan. The purpose of the snapshot was to show off her new hairstyle, which was creatively done by Chris. But all went in just another way, as the dress she was in took the center of attraction.

Aniston was like, just to post the pic with her new do on the hair, the single selfie of her stood outstanding and fabulous. Her fresh hairstyle was adorable in a different way than a usual fair dress-up. But, her outfit grabbed millions of attention worldwide: an easy, memorable floral dress with black lace, a high V neck, and cute little sleeves. Everything was just perfect as it is.

Aniston looked perfectly stunning in the dress, even more when Monica wore it on the set of ‘Friends.’ Now, the pic showcases the rocking look of Aniston, who borrowed it straight from the wardrobe of Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

In an interview, Aniston admitted robbing the same floral dress from Monica’s wardrobe.

She says, “I got into her stunning collection of clothes; I pulled out a dress that took my attention, usually opted by Monica to wear. I still have the one with me, and I fit it very often.”

The post she shared got huge traffic, and she captioned it, “Does the dress look familiar? Still got it! @courteneycoxofficial @friends.”

This post and the caption, if not come within the BFF circle, the rest is not even sure what will betide!

For sure, we all know that Aniston shares a strong, friendly bond with Courteney Cox, and it gives a lovely feel to see the star borrowing clothes from the former co-star, which were once (in 2004) used by them.

The cap-sleeve, lace-trimmed midi dress in which Aniston shot the pic is trending now. This proves that the best things that happen in life, whether friends, fashion or anything, will really last eternally beyond time.

From 1994 to 2004, the ‘Friends’ streamed fruitfully on NBC, delivering 10 seasons. Cox said, “that time was incredible. We all became friends and made a strong connection with the heart. The chemistry we held together was out of the box. The project was life-changing, and we all still have that great feel within us to carry forever.”

All the other actors own some small memorable pieces from the ‘Friends’. Kudrow has a ring owned by Phoebe Buffay, The I Love Friends license plate is now with LeBlanc, and the list keeps going.

Ultimately, it is all friends matter!

