Who Is Ramona Agruma? Know The New Girlfriend Of Rebel Wilson!!

Style and jewelry designers have become celebrities in recent years, and Rebel Wilson made her romantic relationship public by posting a sweet snapshot of the two on Instagram. The Pitch Perfect alum spread out to people in May approximately her new accomplice but failed to point out any information. A friend tells people, that Rebel’s in an outstanding location and I’ve by no means seen her happier.

Who Is Ramona Agruma? Is She Rebel Wilson’s New Girlfriend?

Wilson eventually began dating Jacob Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch. People showed in February 2021 that the pair had damaged up, 4 months after going on Instagram. Though it is uncertain when Agruma and Wilson commenced seeing each other, they have been photographed collectively courting returning as early as January this year.

The actress has shared photographs and videos of the two in one other’s company on her Instagram account. Wilson posed with Agruma in a photo with friends at a dinner party for her new film, Senior Year, in May. From Agruma’s logo to how she first met Wilson, this is the entirety of what she says about the actress’ new girlfriend. While Agruma’s Instagram account is private, Wilson made their date public on her social media page.

Rebel Wilson told People last month that she was introduced to her new partner by a friend, despite the fact that she didn’t know who the love interest was at the time. We talked for weeks on the telecel smartphone before the encounter. She observed, has become a truly proper way of getting to know one another. It has become a bit old-fashioned in that sense, very romantic.

Wilson brought that he trusts that due to having greater self-worth, what you want in a partner has widened, and it’s miles best to have a person who seems to be a companion and be in a wholesome relationship. There had been instances he is now no longer pronouncing with all my exes. Though, there have been some instances that he possibly placed up with that he ought to now no longer have. So it feels one of a kind to be in a sincerely wholesome relationship.

Agruma is the founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing company based in Los Angeles that emphasizes comfort and affordability. The organization was founded in 2021 and has a vibrant Instagram account where they show aspirational photographs of their items.

In 2013, Agruma founded luxurious earrings organization DeLys and served as the logo’s innovative director, consistent with her Twitter bio. Celebrities have worn the brand, which boasts outsized jewels and unique shapes, and it has been published in top fashion magazines such as Elle & Harper’s Bazaar.

Though it’s miles unsure exactly while Agruma met her girlfriend, Wilson’s costar in Pitch Perfect 2, Hailee Steinfeld, has become major wearing the jewelry within the movie’s best useful worldwide in 2015.

In addition to her non-public businesses, she serves as a logo ambassador for the luxurious earrings organization Bee Goddess, which handcrafts its jewels in Istanbul. The exuberance of diamonds blended with minimalism symbolizes Bee Goddess’ quest for purity and meaning. The logo’s founder, Ece Sirin, has been venerated with some accolades, which include the visionary earrings clothier of the year via the Telegraph Luxury in 2015 and the jewelry clothier of the year honor at the Elle Style Awards in 2012.

