David Kenneth Harbour, the American actor who portrayed the character of Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, Stranger Things, reveals his love story with his wife, Lily Allen, who is an English singer, songwriter, and actress.

After disclosing the brutal truths on the third date went by the couple, David recalls that it was then the actor fell in deep love with the actress.

David Harbour & Lily Allen First Met Through The Dating App Raya

The dating app Raya, which is exclusive to celebrities paved the way for David to find his true love, and the Hellboy star in no time was amorous with the Air Balloon singer and evidently, David took not much time to feel the spark.

Meanwhile, David disclosed that although he fell hard for her on their third date, however, Lilly experienced the love at first sight moment with him. The Dartmouth College graduate was proud enough of himself when he said that his wife started loving him first before he reciprocated it.

David Harbour recalled their third date when he convinced himself to utter the truths only to his beloved and eventually the actor shared his life faith and all, despite knowing that those statements made by him would only be acceptable for an incredible person and that was none other than Lily. Soon after that moment, David said that he realized that Lily is the person he wishes to share the best parts of his life with.

Although the mysterious conversation between the husband and wife was not revealed by the Critics Choice Television Award winner, he recollected their past when the duo was leading separate lives, messaging in and out of passion.

However, David said that he was at the time in London during the shoot for Black Widow and he often used to go on dates and all. Later the Suicide Squad star started to chit-chat with Lily and he explained that she had such an incredible personality and then the couple decided to move further with a date at Wolseley.

Not at the first date, David distinctly said that it was the third date for him and the first meeting for his wife that brought the feelings for the couple. Rushmore, the couple got married after a year of dating, in a very confidential ceremony in Las Vegas in 2020.

David also seems to be a good family man, as he recently shared the unique relationship he carries with Lily Allen‘s daughters, Ethel Cooper, who is 10, and Marnie Rose Cooper, who is now nine, and the actor also shared the selfless side of himself where he believes that a person must show up for the other, which is often hard.

They are the kids Lilly has from her ex-husband, Sam Cooper, who got married in June 2011 and divorced in June 2018.

