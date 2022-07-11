0 SHARES Share Tweet

Elvis and Priscilla, whose last name was Beaulieus before she married Elvis, met in November 1959, when he was 24 and she was 14. They got married in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967.

Nine months later, on February 1, 1968, they had their only child, a daughter named Lisa Marie Presley. Before they split up in 1972, Elvis and Priscilla were married for four years. A year later, on October 9, 1973, they got a divorce. They shared custody of Lisa Marie until Elvis died on August 16, 1977, when he was 42 years old.

Here’s The Real Reason Why Elvis And Priscilla are Divorced!!

In An interview with Priscilla in 2021, she talked about how her relationship with Elvis made her grow up quickly when she was young. She said, “Oh my God, I had to learn everything.” “Women were drawn to him, so when he had to go somewhere alone, I was worried.

Even though she and Elvis fell in love quickly, Priscilla told The Guardian in 2022 that she and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll had problems from the beginning of their marriage. “The beginning was hard, but I knew what I was getting into because I saw it when I was very young,” she said, adding that the rumors about their controversial marriage were the hardest part.

So, why did Elvis and Priscilla Presley split up? Find out why Elvis and Priscilla broke up after four years of marriage and how their relationship changed after they broke up.

How did Priscilla Presley And Elvis meet?

Elvis and Pricilla Presley whose last name was Beaulieu met in West Germany in November 1959, when he was 24 and she was 14. During his time in the U.S. Army, Elvis was at a base in Germany at the time.

Priscilla Presley on the other hand had moved to Germany that year because her Air Force father had been sent there. A member of the Air Force asked Priscilla Presley who was out with her younger brother one night if she would like to go with him and his wife to meet Elvis.

Why did Priscilla Presley And Elvis divorce?

Elvis requested a trial separation when Priscilla Presley was seven months pregnant with Lisa Marie. Before Lisa Marie’s birth, they were apart briefly. Priscilla Presley said Elvis wouldn’t sleep with her after Lisa Marie was born.

Elvis assured her he wanted her to recuperate, but Priscilla later said in Elvis and Me that he was turned off by other women who had children. “He’d said before we were married that he’d never made love to a mother,” she wrote. Elvis cheated on Priscilla throughout their marriage. Priscilla dated a dancing studio owner. Their marriage never healed after renewing their vows in Hawaii.

On October 9, 1973, Elvis and Priscilla got a divorce. “I didn’t end my marriage with him because I didn’t love him. “He was the love of my life, but I had to see what else was out there,” Priscilla said in an interview in 2016.

After they got a divorce, Priscilla Presley and Elvis shared custody of their daughter Lisa Marie and got along well. In the Elvis by the Presleys documentary, Priscilla Presley said that Elvis’s use of prescription pills went up after they split up and got divorced.

Read More: