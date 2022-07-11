Madonna, 63, Looks Stunning In A Low-cut Dress For Family Game Night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Material Girl looked amazing in a plunging floral dress as she “tried” not to be a “sore loser” at Pictionary. Madonna took a break from going out with her famous friends to spend time with her family at home. Sunday, July 10, the 63-year-old original Material Girl posted a heartwarming photo album on Instagram of a game night with her big family. In one photo, the singer of “Ray of Light” tries to draw on a huge pad of paper. In the caption, she writes, “Last night we played Pictionary… I’m trying not to have a bad attitude about losing.”

Madonna, 63, Looks Stunning In A Low-cut Dress!!

Madonna wore a plunging, patterned dress, jeweled hair clips, and a lot of sparkly bracelets and necklaces to the fun family night out. In other photos, the famous singer is seen drinking a glass of wine, hanging out by herself on a couch, and holding her daughters’ hands. Meanwhile, everyone else seems to be playing the game very quickly.

Fans know that Madonna has been having fun with her family at home, like when she celebrated Easter with her six kids, Lourdes, Rocco, Mercy James, David, Estere, and Stelle. In the cute photos she posted of the holiday party, the star wore a green mesh crop top with short sleeves, baggy tie-dye pants with a high waist, and neon green sneakers.

The Easter party wouldn’t be complete without family-friendly games like coloring eggs and hiding baskets. The singer put “Couple of crazy bunnies………#fireboy” as the caption for the video. She also added more photos from the day to her Instagram Story and wrote about them. “Love comes first, says the Easter Bunny,”

Madonna took all of her kids on a winter vacation over the new year, which shows how much she loves spending holidays with them. On January 2, Madonna posted a cute picture of herself and her son Rocco walking through the snow on Instagram.

The pictures show that Rocco looks just like his famous director father Guy Ritchie, who was married to the “Like a Virgin” singer for eight years before they broke up in 2008. A few days earlier, Madge posted a photo of her daughter Lourdes from the big New Year’s Eve party that her family had. The 25-year-old beauty, who is Madonna’s daughter with Carlos Leon, wore a white dress with many cutouts that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

