Sport

"It's Personal"!! Canelo Alvarez Says About Trilogy Fight Against Golovkin!

Reportedly Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán has stated that his upcoming trilogy fight against Gennadiy Gennadiyewich Golovkin would be personal.

The Mexican professional boxer is intending to end the entire career of Triple G in the awaited trilogy fight.

The Trilogy Fight With Gennadiy Gennadiyewich Golovkin Is “Personal,” Says Canelo Alvarez!!

The boxers first met at the ring in 2017 which resulted in a draw. Following the parallel outcome, the rematch was scheduled for the next year, in which Canelo Alvarez scored a huge victory against GGG. The viewers expected an opposite triumph but were astonished to see the real winner of the fight.

The third schedule is set up on the date of September 17. Meanwhile, Alvarez talked to the reporters mentioning the mask face of the Kazakhstani professional boxer stating that he only pretends to be nice but is not nice at all.

Alvarez continued by saying that he is not being fake by taking back the words he spoke about the match being personal this time.

The boxer said to the media that GGG is talking at his back and bragging about things and is the actual reason why Alvarez cannot long anymore to play against him in the next ring.

The Mexican boxer has already planned how he is going to end the future of Triple G with a knockout.

On the other hand, Golovkin does not seem to have any piled-up issues against Alvarez, for he respects him as a boxer since Alvarez has done great and achieved much in the field.

GGG when asked about their personal revenge, he replied saying he had no idea of what the boxer is saying, and as per his knowledge, things were fine until the last ring they shared in 2018.

If still, Canelo has any issues, then it is only his perception of things, he added.

After the lost fight against Canole, the IBF title holder of 2019 has four fights in a row, whereas, Alvarez was defeated by Russian Dmitry Bivol despite holding four major belts.

Golovkin has held multiple middleweight world championships, also a 2-time harmonious champion. Apart from holding the IBF title, GGG has also held the WBA title since April of 2022.

The 40-year-old TripleG is not planning any retirement despite being 40, moreover, the boxer is said to be the third most active boxer of 2022. 

According to BoxRec, the Ring, and  TBRB, GGG is the world’s best active middleweight. ESPN has also considered him the second best as well.

At the same time, in the 61 total fights, Canelo has lost only twice, which indicates that the Mexican boxer has won 59 fights out of 61.

Following the defeat of Canelo in opposition to Dmitry, he lost the WBA light heavyweight belt. Instead, the belt was handed over to Dmitry with a unanimous decision of the jury that upset Canelo.

