There is a new name in the modeling world. The name is Tom Bundchen. Gisele Bundchen recently shared a video of her hubby who is an NFL star, showing off a pair of boxers from his “New Boxer Line” Brandy Brand.

When Will The Collections Of Underwear Be Launched?

41 years old supermodel Gisele Bundchen told “somebody’s got new underwear!” on her Instagram story on 6th June. She shared a picture of her hubby in the bathroom, flaunting his new Brandy Brand. The Dior ambassador teased him “what is this? Let me see”, as the American football quarterback disabled the camera and tossed a towel over his wife’s phone. Before bursting into laughter, the supermodel commented “is that Brandy Brand underwear?”

An official video is reposted by the official Brandy Brand through their Instagram account. They announced that the underwear is seen on the Buccaneers player and will launch in the next few days. The underwear is going to launch next Thursday 06.09. According to the brand, this underwear is very soft and comfortable to use on a daily basis, never loses its shape and most importantly it is @gisele approved. In the caption it is written ” available in boxer briefs and briefs”, calling everybody to get ready to look and feel “better in Brandy “. It is requested to join that waitlist on BrandyBrand.com to shop the drop before anyone else.

What did Tom Brandy say?

The brand is launched by Tom Brandy. The co-founder of this brand is Jens Grede since January 2022. Additionally in these undergarments, the level offers athleisure items which include jackets, shorts, vests, pants and many things, all suited for outdoor activities. After launching the Brandy Brand, the football star opened up about the inspiration behind it and told in an interview that he intended to create a brand that’s gonna be around for a long time”. He also added that he has a very athletic life. It is just not an athletic lifestyle. He was continually going between things for his kids as he had gotten older, to business meetings, to working out, and to training. He always wanted to create something that can sustain the entire part of the day and it’s going to look great. Brandy wants it to be timeless.

Meanwhile, the buzz surrounding the apparel of Brandy Brand comes amid his much talked about retirement and un-retire from the National Football League. He shared a post on his Instagram accounts. He wrote that he believed that the sport of football is an all-in proposition, if a 100% competitive commitment is not there, then no one will get success. According to him, success is what he loves so much about their game. He dealt with physical, mental, and emotional challenges every day which has allowed him to maximize his highest potential. He added that he has tried his best these past 22 years”. Additionally, he said that this was very difficult for him to write but he was not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

Read More: