0 SHARES Share Tweet

Marc Stein of Substack that the New York Knicks will offer Jalen Brunson a four-year, $100 million contract when free agency begins next week.

Brunson was offered a four-year, $55.6 million contract by the Dallas Mavericks before the season and again in January. The Dallas Mavericks wanted to be able to move Brunson if a deal for a superstar came through.

By season’s end, the Mavericks were confident that a four-year offer in the neighborhood of $88 million would be sufficient to keep Brunson in Dallas.

New York Knicks Offered A Four-year Contract To Jalen Brunson Worth Approximately $100 Million!

Rick Brunson, his father, is on the coaching staff of the Knicks and his old agent Leon Rose is in charge of the front office. The Mavericks have the opportunity to extend Jalen Brunson’s contract for a fifth year. Sam Rose, the son of Rose’s partner, is also working on Jalen Brunson’s behalf.

Prior to free agency, New York Knicks used the draft night to begin to clear more cap space.

After leading the Mavericks to a 2-1 record in the first game of their series against the Jazz without Doncic, Jalen Brunson’s worth had skyrocketed. Averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3. 7 assists per game in the Mavericks’ run to the Western Conference Finals, he remained a key contributor.

One of the reasons why the New York Knicks are interested in signing Jalen Brunson is that they may use him as their primary focus on half-court defense. It is evident that because of the Mavericks’ insistence on a sign-and-trade, the Knicks have been working hard to free up cap space. NBA Draft Day saw the New York Knicks exchange their No. 11 pick and Kemba Walker’s near $9.2 contract for future draft capital.

Because of their ability to pay Jalen Brunson more over the course of a five-year contract extension, the Mavericks were considered frontrunners to sign him back before Thursday’s draft. As for the Knicks, Stein claims that Jalen Brunson is enamored with both the opportunity and the familial ties that connect him to the team. As Stein points out, Knicks president Leon Rose, a former agent for Villanova product who now works in the front office, is also part of Jalen Brunson’s extended family.

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said after Thursday’s draft that the franchise doesn’t have a high level of concern when it comes to re-signing his players. The best of the best.

In order to free up cap space, the Knicks must still work. NBA players Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are all possible trade candidates for the New York Knicks this season.

“The range” of a four-year, $100 million contract offer for Jalen Brunson, according to Marc Stein, is becoming closer as time passes.

Read More:

Emmy Awards 2022!!! “General Hospital” Was The Biggest Winner In The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Bruce Willis Steps Out To Run Errands With Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Honored!! Hip-Hop Legends J.J. Fad Has A Street Named After Them!