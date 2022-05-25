WWE’s Decision To Merge The Raw And SmackDown Tag Team Championships Came At The Last Minute, According To Reports.

The Usos successfully defeated RK-Bro to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, with significant assistance from Roman Reigns. However, in step with reviews, the destiny of the titles is now no longer determined till the final moment. The bout was, to start with, claimed to take place at WrestleMania Backlash. However, the original plans have been nixed after Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have been introduced to the mix.

The Usos Attacked Randy Orton And Riddle After The Suit On WWE SmackDown

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that WWE in no way had any preliminary goal of unifying the tag titles. That is why the match initially scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash was scrapped in favor of a non-identifiable six-guy tag group suit.

He mentioned in the Wrestling Observer Radio that the choice for the Usos to win the titles had become a closing-minute one. After admitting that the organization had also been teasing it so long, Vince McMahon allegedly went ahead and did it.

He further said; “You realize it’s become a last-minute decision. Well, I suppose that has become a part of it advertising it but not delivering it. They had no deliberate end. It became a way to get out of it. It became possibly a DQ for Roman Reigns’ interference. I wasn’t advised that directly, I have become simplest in advising the large problem to come to the perspective.”

“As for what they could do at the end, they went backward and forward, and Vince made the call. We’ve been pushing this so hard, you see, that we might as well do it well. It isn’t love; it’s a long-term strategy, and today is the day they will return. I suggest, literally, that there has been no plan apart from the massive perspective. The selection itself wasn’t made,” Meltzer said.

The end was apparently made so as to install Reigns’ subsequent challenger for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reports said that he will defend his title against Riddle and Orton at SummerSlam in advance rather than clashing with Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Wales in September. It hasn’t been introduced what WWE’s plans are for each shows’ tag department going forward.

The Usos set a new record by unifying their Tag Team Championships at the blue logo. After Roman Reigns declared that The Bloodline desired all of WWE’s gold, the match between the two groups became official. At WrestleMania 38, the Tribal Chief made history by defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship.

The Anoa dynasty participants, on the other hand, were not satisfied with only winning most of the titles they also assaulted Randy Orton & Riddle on SmackDown, sending his Super King the Bros through a table.

According to recent reports, Roman Reigns should feud with Riddle & Randy Orton outside of the singles division. If a post-suit beatdown of SmackDown with the help of technology is any indication, the conflict between Bloodline & RK-Bro is far from over.

