The member of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, has a headline appearance on Saturday, at the Glastonbury. Before the appearance, Paul declared a surprise for his fans as a warm-up gig. The declaration by legend said that he would be playing in Somerset, at Cheese and Grain.

The tickets for the gig had become all sold out within an hour. The pattern of release of the tickets was done as the audience came for buying. The price was £25.

Paul McCartney Performs A Surprise Concert For Glastonbury

The legend is now 80 years old and is ready to set the stage on fire. Paul McCartney would become the oldest artist of the festival to make a headliner. The Pyramid stage will witness some great records on a Saturday night.

The last headline of Paul was back in the year 2004. Thus this performance will be his second time topping as the headliner on the Pyramid stage.

The hosting of the Beatles legend will be on Friday from 5 pm. The audience is excited and thrilled about the performance. Comments like “incredible opportunity”, “amazing treat”, and “wonderful surprise” are surfing the internet.

The oldest ever solo headliner of the Glastonbury Festival will take up the stage exactly one-week afterPaul McCartney’s 80th birthday celebration.

The sequence of his performance is decided to be after Billie Eilish, the youngest artist of Glastonbury. 24 hours post-Billie’s performance, Paul will take up the stage. Other artists like Lorde, Diana Ross, Foals, Noel Gallagher, and Sam Fender will also be performing on the slots of Sunday Teatime legend.

The headliner of the Sunday is taken up by rapper Kendrick Lamar. Herbie Hancock, another popular jazz legend will be performing too. Many artists like Terry Ried and Wolf Alice have dropped out of their performances last minute.

The Worthy Park festival is expected to be attended by over 200,000 people on the 800-acre site. The statistics show the indulgence of 67,000 staff and over 500 marquees.

101 bars and 100 stage performances are to be conducted by the festival this year. The festival is expected to raise over £2 million. This amount will go towards charity and over 500 causes are involved with it.

The pandemic had terminated the festival for 3 years at a stretch. The last festival was conducted in the year 2019. The canceled festival of 2020 also had announced Paul McCartney as the headliner of the festival. Taylor Swift was announced as the top line of the 2020 canceled festival.

Again last year, 2021 announced the conductance of the festival. It was again called off due to the violation of the norms and protocols of Covid-19. The headliners of the 2021 festival were Coldplay

The cancellation of the event was referred to as a “traumatic thing” by the co-organizer of Glastonbury. The cancellation also resulted in money loss and the organizers referred to be going through financial struggles.

The cancellation of the event in the second year also left the audience upset. To compensate for that, numerous small concerts were conducted live. These concerts featured popular artists like Haim, Damon Albarn, Kano, and others.

