Paige O’Brien And Josh Peck Are Expecting Their Second Child!!

On Sunday, Paige O’Brien, the cinematographer, and Josh Peck, the American actor, comedian, and YouTuber shared the happy news with their fans on the social platform Instagram. Paige O’Brien and Josh Peck are going to enjoy parenthood for the second time. In the early week, Paige O’Brien posted a photo with her baby bump and confirmed to her fans her pregnancy by cradling her belly. In the picture, she is wearing a pink maxi dress and as a caption, she only gave an emoji of spaghetti. As the picture came on social media, fans became excited and started congratulating them.

Josh Peck Married His Longtime Girlfriend Paige O’Brien

The comment section of the photo has been filled up with a lot of comments from social media personalities and celebrities like Natalie Noel (a social media influencer), Joey Diggs Jr., and Kelly Rizzo who congratulated them. In the comment box, the star of “How I meet Your Father” wrote funnily, is It his or not?

In the year 2017, the 30-year-old star Peck said that he does after marrying his longtime girlfriend Paige in a ceremony in California with the presence of their family, friends, and a few celebrities. At their wedding, Peck wore a classic black tuxedo while his bride wore a cream-colored strapless gown. But before the wedding ceremony, Peck shared a photo on social media with the same tuxedo and gave his fans a clue about the biggest and most special night of his life. Though, the previous year he and Paige got engaged.

Paige O’Brien and Josh Peck have welcomed their first child and shared their experience

Paige O’Brien and Josh Peck got married in June 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2018, named Max. Max was born in December 2018. When Max was about to be born, at the time Paige herself declared that they are having a baby at the age of 27. When he was born Josh shared his first fatherhood experience that he learned from his grandfather John Stamos. John Stamos is famous as a co-star. At the time Josh mocked him by saying that can people imagine that Stamos is changing his baby’s diapers, parallelly he also added that the baby is fortunate and amazing.

Josh Peck’s journey from 90’s kid’s best friend to a father of a kid

America’s 90’s kids might recognize him in a glimpse of his photo. At the time, he used to be the kids’ best friend on television. From a chubby kid to a handsome hunk, all his 90’s fans witnessed his journey. When he started dating Paige O’Brien, hardly anyone knew her. At the time, Paige was seen in a few short films like “black wolf”, “let go”, and “tell me a story”. Paige O’Brien and Josh Peck both kept their love lives private. Though there was a rumor about them they still could not uncover the truth until they got engaged. In 2018, they felt their parenthood for the first time. And again they are on their way to welcome a sibling of Max (first son).

