Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin often answer questions about their upcoming weddings. For their second anniversary, they posted a picture on Instagram. As seen in the anniversary post, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour kiss in the dark while at a party. Despite the fact that they haven’t exchanged vows since their commitment to Bachelor in Paradise, the pair have already felt like husband and wife since September 2019.

A Feeling Of Being Already Tied

On June 4, the Bachelor Nation contestants stated that they already felt married at KIISFM Wango Tango. During an interview with E! News, the couple mentioned, “This will be our home for a while.” She even added that they have a close group of friends and family. For the most part, it does seem as if we are in a marriage-like relationship.

Even though we want to build experiences and close the deal, I believe we might already be married in a way.” They are ready to tie the knot soon. Dylan is all about having a good time, getting married, and having a memorable honeymoon. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple is having a good time in their newly constructed nests in the glitzy city of San Diego.Fans of the Bachelor may remember Barbour and Godwin as one of Mexico’s most affectionate couples. He claims the PDA is the same for couples. Barbour claims that it’s only because of Hannah that he’s become so affectionate.

What’s next?

She does everything I despise. Dylan said he does all the things his mother dislikes doing in his home. The bed is made by Hannah, but I take out the garbage. Breakfast is Dylan’s responsibility; supper is made by Hannah. Hannah mentioned that they would not only become the best roommates but also the best couple.

The Vizer app continues to grow even though Dylan has moved away from Hollywood. The founder and YouTuber of a popular dating app called Setty, Hannah, recently spoke out about her thoughts on starting a family on her channel. Dylan wants two boys and the first girl, while Hannah wants three daughters. The man also believes Hannah will set strict rules for their future children, something she vehemently denies. Soon, they will tie the knot.

Conclusion

The couple is excited about their future plans and wedding. The couple witnessed some of the best PDA moments. Not only the couple, but the people around them are excited about their nuptial ceremony. Prior to the start of production for Paradise, the latter travelled to her town to visit her. Barbour ended up embracing Horstmann many times in front of many people, including Godwin shortly after that. Godwin and Barbour got hitched at the conclusion of the season after deciding on each other. While engaged, Godwin and Barbour maintained a long-distance romance between their respective homes in Angeles City and Diego. Despite this, they were forced to live together in the quarantined area. I hope we see their wedding soon.

