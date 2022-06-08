An emotional, social media tribute was paid to Avril Lavigne’s breakout album Let Go on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. The artist who goes by Love Sux thanked everyone who contributed to the commercial success of her debut album by posting an image of the record’s cover. The singer, who is now 37 years old, noted that the Day marked the 20th anniversary of the release of her song titled “Let Go.”

Avril Lavigne’s Debut Album ‘Let Go’ Turns 20

“I’ll never be able to fully convey what this album means to me and how much of an impact it has made on my life since there are two things that I can never fully communicate. People are still moved by the songs I wrote when I was 17 years old, and this has been the case for the past 20 years. It is challenging to understand.” The vocalist continued, saying, “A little bit out of control.” Lavigne said the album “set me on a path and brought me somewhere I never in my wildest fantasies could have dreamed.”

Last but not least, I’d like to thank every one of you who’ve stayed with me since this record came out. Every night when I perform in front of an audience, I remind them how fortunate I am to be able to make music, tour, and have so much fun all at the same time. These songs wouldn’t have gotten as far as they did without the support of every one of you. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has ever listened to my music and stuck by my side from the bottom of my heart.

“Happy 20th Anniversary ‘Let Go,’ and here’s to another 20 years,” she concluded her note. The 20th Anniversary Edition is now available anywhere music is sold or streamed, so get it while you still can! It was the most successful pop debut of 2002, and the album went seven times platinum and was nominated for a Grammy.

Kelly Clarkson, who won the first season of “American Idol,” gave the song “Breakaway,” which was initially written by Avril Lavigne for the album “Let Go,” a new recording in preparation for the release. The song’s inclusion in the “The Princess Diaries 2” soundtrack gave it a household Name, and it reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Let Go’s reworked version features lyrical references to Lavigne’s youth in Canada, making “Breakaway” her own again. In addition, the 20th-anniversary edition features five tracks from the making of “Let Go” that have never been released before.

These tracks are “Why” (a B-side for “Complicated”), “Get Over It” (a B-side for “Sk8er Boi”), “Falling” from the album “Sweet Home Alabama,” “I Don’t Give” from the soundtrack for “American Wedding,” and “Makeup,” which had not been published to DSPs in the past.

YouTube’s official music videos for “Sk8er Boi,” “Losing Grip,” and “I’m With You” have all been updated to include high-definition versions as of recently. Additionally, on January 27, you will be able to purchase a two-LP, 12-inch vinyl printing.

