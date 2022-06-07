Dwayne Johnson Buys House For Mom: ‘I’ll Happily Take Her Tears of Joy’

Ata Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s mother, was gifted with a brand-new home yet again, and she is totally in love with it. It isn’t the first time Dwayne has purchased a home. The Rock, posted videos on Instagram of his mother, 73, crying as she takes a look at her new home and its personalized décor, which includes mementos from her life.

Johnson Surprises His Mom With A Dream Home

Dwayne Johnson writes in his Instagram post saying, “I love you mom and surprise!” “I used to despise it when my mother cried, but these days I’ll gladly accept her joyful tears.” I bought a new house for my mother as a surprise. It took me and my design team eight weeks to get it ready to the point where she could come through her front door for the first time and see everything like brand new. Dwayne shares the journey of gifting his mother a new home and the immense pleasure he has felt in doing so.

Though Dwayne has gifted her several homes, he says this one is special as he remembers her mom saying that this home is her last, after she has traveled the world. Dwayne says there is no greater joy than seeing his mother happy. He also adds saying Welcome Home to his mother.

Dwayne Johnson is a 50-year-old American actor and a famous former professional wrestler, born and raised in Hayward, California. Johnson was brought up in a family that was into wrestling. His father, Ricky Johnson, was a former professional wrestler and his mother also belonged to a family that had a wrestling background.

Johnson had always been a guy with athletic vision. Back in school, he was good at all sports and also got arrested multiple times for his violent behavior. Johnson’s mother has always been his backbone, supporting him in every decision. Here he is today gifting his mother with all the material possessions he can and making her feel the happiest.

The family area of the house features a wall display of Ata’s vintage ukulele collection, as well as photos of the family’s ancestors, which Dwayne claims his mother hasn’t seen “since she was a child growing up in Samoa.” Mother and son together tear up after seeing the family room, as shown in one of the clips Johnson shared on Instagram.

Ata’s new home also has a “Smackdown Room,” which she refers to as “where she maintains the coolest Rock/DJ artifacts.” The room is such that, she could display images and souvenirs of her son over the years. He supplemented her collection with a plethora of new pieces, which was very appropriate.

“The last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people stare around as my mother goes over everything I’ve done,” he added, but he couldn’t help but hype it up for her. These rooms remind them to always be grateful for what life has given them and to not forget their initial days. Johnson also wishes for everyone to be capable enough to gift their mamas everything in the world.

