Olivia Rodrigo’s Major Wins 2022 Billboard Music Awards: Will Have You Saying “Good 4 Her”!!

During the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo ate everything in front of her and did not leave a single crumb behind. The singer, known as “driver’s license,” went home with the most accolades even though she did not attend the ceremony.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Major BBMA Wins

When this was her first time being nominated for a Billboard Music Award, she went on to win seven of them, including the top prizes for new artists, female artists, and top Hot 100 artists.

Other awards she has received include those for Best Artist (Radio Songs), Best Streaming Song Artist (Streaming Songs), and Best Artist (Billboard 200 Album). Her album “SOUR” was also named the Best Album on the Billboard 200. The BBMA awards are held annually. According to the media outlet, Next was awarded eight honors in 1998, while Ashanti was awarded the same number in 2002.

In addition to this, BTS was awarded three prizes, including the honors of Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song, respectively. They have now been honored with the title of Top Duo/Group for the third time, which brings them level with One Direction in terms of the most triumphs in that category.

