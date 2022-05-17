Kylie Jenner Wears A Sexy Bodycon Dress With Travis Scott During Billboard Music Awards

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott often do not appear in public together, but they made an exception at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas and walked the red carpet together. The event was Kylie Jenner’s first time attending the awards show. On the red carpet, Jenner stood next to Scott while dressed in a figure-hugging blue gown by Balmain that reached the floor.

Jenner On The Red Carpet With Scott In A Floor-Length Balmain Gown

Since the birth of her and Scott’s second child together, their first son, who has not yet been given a name, this is the second time she has walked the pink carpet since the birth of their child. He was referred to as Wolf before the declaration made by Jenner that they were going to change the name because it didn’t suit him.

Jenner was in attendance at the Met Gala earlier this month. Scott did not show up with her for the event as he had promised. This will be Kylie and Scott’s first appearance on the red carpet together as a family of three after the birth of their child. Jenner looked stunning in a blue figure-hugging floor-length dress designed by Balmain.

The couple brought their firstborn child, a daughter named Stormi, who is four years old, with them when they appeared on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards. Stormi sported a white dress with a single shoulder and a pair of white sneakers that were a perfect match.

Even though they had only recently resumed their relationship, Jenner celebrated Scott’s 31st birthday by posting an extraordinary Instagram Story dedicated to him. She professed her love for him in front of her millions of followers. On the occasion of his birthday, Travis Scott, her husband and the father of their two children, shared a touching message with his followers on Instagram.

She followed up her initial post with a second one in which she displayed the bouquet of white roses that Scott had given her and referred to it as “the loveliest Mother’s Day.” A figure-hugging dress with a geometric motif was what the billionaire cosmetics tycoon chose to wear to the event.

Stormi looked like a small rock star as she walked the red carpet with her mother, Kylie wearing an off-the-shoulder outfit and matching sneakers. Kylie was there to support her. While he waited for Kylie to pose by herself, Travis held Stormi in his arms and rocked her gently.

Kylie posted a picture to her Instagram account showing herself and her daughter Stormi on board her private plane shortly after they touched down in Las Vegas earlier that day. Even though Scott has never performed live on television before, he recently made his first public return to performing at a nightclub in Miami the week before last. This performance will be his first live television appearance.

