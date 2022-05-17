Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS Makes History With 3 Wins; ARMYs Celebrate!!

The 2022 Billboard Music Accolades took place on Monday, and BTS made history by being the first K-pop band to win three significant honors. The song “Butter,” which was up for three of the six prizes that the group was up for, ended up taking home three of the six accolades that the group was competing for.

BTS Creates History After 3 Wins

Since 2017, BTS has won every Billboard Music Award for which they were nominated, making them the group with the most awards overall, surpassing Destiny’s Child. Destiny’s Child held the record for the most accolades won for seventeen years. As of the time, this article was written, the band had won 12, one more than the previous record held by Destiny’s Child, which was 11 Grammys.

As soon as they heard the news, K-pop fans from worldwide flocked to Twitter to share their excitement with the community. In the meantime, members of BTS did not attend this year’s BBMAs and did not give any performances either.

Because the lads were performing in Las Vegas for four days as part of their “Permission to Dance on Stage” residency in April, they could not make it to the BBMA Awards that month. It is said that they are now working on their next anthology album, which will be titled “Proof,” and it is scheduled to be released on June 10th.

There’s a reason why BTS members, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, and V, are so popular: they’re fantastic. It is not ordinary for a K-pop singer to shatter records and win fans’ hearts. The song “Butter,” which serves as the band’s theme song, was honored with Best Duo/Group, Best Song Sales Artist, and Best-Selling Song awards.

