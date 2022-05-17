17.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS Makes History With 3 Wins; ARMYs Celebrate!!

The 2022 Billboard Music Accolades took place on Monday, and BTS made history by being the first K-pop band to win three significant honors. The song “Butter,” which was up for three of the six prizes that the group was up for, ended up taking home three of the six accolades that the group was competing for. 

BTS Creates History After 3 Wins

Since 2017, BTS has won every Billboard Music Award for which they were nominated, making them the group with the most awards overall, surpassing Destiny’s Child. Destiny’s Child held the record for the most accolades won for seventeen years. As of the time, this article was written, the band had won 12, one more than the previous record held by Destiny’s Child, which was 11 Grammys.

Billboard Music Awards 2022 BTS Makes History With 3 Wins

The seven-member K-pop group has surpassed Destiny’s Child to become the act with the most Billboard Music Award victories in the competition’s history. In addition, it is essential to note that Destiny’s Child held the record for the most BBMA Awards for seventeen years.

As soon as they heard the news, K-pop fans from worldwide flocked to Twitter to share their excitement with the community. In the meantime, members of BTS did not attend this year’s BBMAs and did not give any performances either. 

Because the lads were performing in Las Vegas for four days as part of their “Permission to Dance on Stage” residency in April, they could not make it to the BBMA Awards that month. It is said that they are now working on their next anthology album, which will be titled “Proof,” and it is scheduled to be released on June 10th.

There’s a reason why BTS members, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, and V, are so popular: they’re fantastic. It is not ordinary for a K-pop singer to shatter records and win fans’ hearts. The song “Butter,” which serves as the band’s theme song, was honored with Best Duo/Group, Best Song Sales Artist, and Best-Selling Song awards. 

BTS has successfully brought home a trophy every year since the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Soompi reports that BTS has been awarded twelve Billboard Music Awards, whereas Destiny’s Child has only been honored with eleven. It is also important to note that Destiny’s Child held the record for the most Billboard Music Awards for 17 years before it was finally broken.

As soon as the news was made public, ARMY members from all over the world immediately flocked to Twitter to express their happiness and congratulations to their favorite K-pop trio. BTS fans referred to the band’s members as both the “History Makers” and the “Legends of BTS.” On the other hand, members of BTS were unable to attend this year’s BBMAs and hence did not give any performances. 

The lads could not participate in the BBMA since they were performing in Las Vegas for four days during April as part of the Permission to Dance on Stage event. The rumor mill suggests that this may result from the band’s upcoming release of a new album with the working title “Proof,” which is scheduled for June 10th.

