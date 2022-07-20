0 SHARES Share Tweet

Oliver Rutledge Hudson celebrated the 9th birthday of his ‘Partner in Fun’ on Monday. The 45-year-old American actor penned a beautiful message for his lovely daughter, Rio, who turned 9 earlier this week. He quoted, “My ladybug lemon turned 9 today!! My partner in the fun!!” on his Instagram addressing his daughter.

Oliver Hudson Calls His Daughter Rio his “Partner In Fun”

The Nashville alum added in the post that his daughter is fearless and confident in who she is which is more than enough for him. He even added jokingly that she loves her brothers more than him and when they are around she doesn’t like him anymore. Just like any father-daughter bonding, Hudson and Rio always remained best friends and this is even more clear from the actor’s posts on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the Cleaning Lady star posted a video of the father and daughter who were enjoying each other’s company doing makeovers. In the video, we could see Hudson doubtfully checking the glam makeover done by his daughter. She was busy brushing his hair while he was checking the eye makeup done by his cutie pie. The duo seemed to enjoy their weekend doing what they love.

The Rules of Engagement alum has even shared pictures of the lovely father and daughter celebrating her 9th birthday. They hugged each other while posing for the photos with huge smiles that showed how much that moment meant for them. For every parent, kids might seem growing so fast and thus they make sure to utilize the maximum time they get to spend together. Here, from the photos and videos of Hudson and his family, we can understand that he is such a caring father who loves to enjoy the most with his kids.

Oliver Hudson and Rio wore complimentary red, white, and blue American flag-themed ensembles. And from the pictures shared by the actor, we can get that the duo shares a special bond.

Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett were married in 2006 and other than Rio Laura Hudson, the couple’s first daughter, they share two elder sons, Wilder Brooks Hudson,14, and Bodhi Hawn Hudson, 12.

Earlier this march, the actor had an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about his family life. He said that his kids are used to his regular antics and insanity. Because of that, he can’t get anything from them now. He said, “The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they’re just like, ‘Dad, please chill out.’ He even added that he’ll do his best to embarrass the kids. As per his views, ‘You’re not a father unless you’re embarrassing your children,’ the Nashville alum claimed on the show.

Oliver Hudson is known for his roles in the CBS comedy series ‘Rules of Engagement’, ABC musical drama series ‘Nashville’ and Fox horror comedy ‘Scream Queens.’Oliver Hudson was also one of the main cast members of the ABC sitcom ‘Splitting Up Together’ which was produced by Ellen DeGeneres. Currently, in 2022, he is working in Fox’s crime drama series ‘The Cleaning Lady.’

