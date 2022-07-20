19.6 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeEntertainmentnewsMarilyn Monroe Gown Sold For 218,000 Dollars
Entertainmentnews

Marilyn Monroe Gown Sold For 218,000 Dollars

By: Tyler James

Date:

spot_img

Marilyn Monroe has been the queen of hearts and ruled peoples’ minds. In fact, she was the fashion icon who made everyone drool over her.

To honor her 96th birthday, the most famous gown from the Star Wars movie series was auctioned. In fact, her iconic gown fetched around 218,000 dollars because people still love to own a part of Marilyn Monroe.

Winning this dress in the auction was the best thing for the buyer. Marilyn was one of the most beautiful women in the world who was appreciated for her great music.

Marilyn Monroe Gown Sold For 218,000 Dollars

Certainly, Marilyn Monroe was an American actress, singer, and model in the 1950s. She was very beautiful and known as the “Blonde Bombshell” by everyone.

Marilyn Monroe Gown Sold For 218,000 Dollars

In fact, she became one of the most popular sex symbols in Hollywood. She was famous to portray comedy characters and had a high sense of fashion.

Monroe’s fans loved her for her beauty, sensitivity, and zeal to make her life fulfilling. She had the vibe and the energy to go far in her Hollywood career. But, she died in August 1962 because of a barbiturate overdose. 

Four-Day Auction Event

Throughout the “Hollywood Legends”, a four-day event was organized to give memorabilia collections to the fans. The first one to be auctioned was Marilyn Monroe’s “There’s No Business Like Show Business’ gown.

She wore the white sheer gown in the musical comedy. In fact, her dress was one of the 100 items belonging to the deceased Hollywood star displayed for auction.

This auction event was organized and announced on Monroe’s 96th birthday. The legendary actress died at the age of 36 years in 1962.

The people grabbing the masterpiece were lucky because they will cherish the beauty of the dress throughout their life. 

Along with Marilyn Monroe’s personal collection, props from Marvel and Star War movies were exhibited. In fact, the props fetched extensive collections because of their popularity amongst fans.

Captain America’s shield was auctioned for 200,000 dollars. On the other hand, the Stormtrooper Helmet from Star Wars fetched 192,000 dollars, and Thor’s hammer was sold for 51,200 dollars.

These were masterpieces that earned a lot of accolades when used in famous Hollywood movies. It is the reason that they got auctioned at great amounts because of the associated brand value. 

Another thing available for the auction was Harry Potter’s broomstick that got sold for 76,800 dollars.

In fact, the event allowed fans to grab hands over various memoirs including Superman’s Cape for 51,200 dollars, and Audrey Hepburn’s ensemble in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” for 156,250 dollars.

All these souvenirs were cleaned and taken care of to make the most of the moment. The event started on July 15 (Friday) at Beverly Hills. Every item exhibited in the auction was real, and nothing was faked.

In fact, the bidders were allowed to place their bids and win the cult products in the event. Certainly, the event was very successful as it received appreciation beyond expectations.

Read More

Latest stories

Must Read

Elton John Says Goodbye To Detroit In Comerica Park Show

Entertainment Nancy Erin - 0
Everyone knows about Sir Elton John as he is a music maestro. His qualitative work was great stuff that earned him a knighthood from...
Read more

Love Island Viewers Claim Luca And Dami Were ‘Told To Apologize By Producers’

Entertainment Rachel Olivia - 0
The die heart fans and viewers of Love Island think after the brutal challenge, the producers asked Luca and Dami to apologize to Tasha. On...
Read more
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.
Previous articleOliver Hudson Calls His Daughter his “Partner In Fun” In A Sweet 9th Birthday Tribute

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Elton John Says Goodbye To Detroit In Comerica Park Show

Entertainment 0
Everyone knows about Sir Elton John as he is...

Love Island Viewers Claim Luca And Dami Were ‘Told To Apologize By Producers’

Entertainment 0
The die heart fans and viewers of Love Island...

Canadian Supermodel Linda Evangelista Makes A Comeback

Celebrity 0
The modeling industry is one of the prominent parts...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN