Noella Bergener is a model, social media influencer, and actor from the United States. She is well-known for her role in the season 16 reunion episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

She’s Been In The News Recently As A Result Of Her High-Profile Divorce

Her husband, James Bergener, has recently filed for a divorce against her, which has increased her fame on social media. Bergener is from Orange County, California, in the United States of America.

With 33 k Instagram followers, this 36-year-old actress is a topic for people to talk about. She has lately made headlines as a result of her high-profile divorce from James Bergener.

About James Bergener:

Sweet James Bergener set out to establish a distinct type of legal business, one dedicated to assisting others in recovering from their injuries.

As the founder of Sweet James Accident Attorneys, James has amassed millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements.

His entire career has been dedicated to assisting those who have been hurt as a result of someone else’s irresponsibility.

Sweet James will ensure that you receive the justice you deserve, from the most simple claims to the most complicated. Mr. Bergener is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious groups of trial lawyers. In the United States, less than 1% of lawyers belong to the forum.

Noella’s Words

Noella Bergener who is one of the stars of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” opposes meeting her ex-husband on a sugar daddy dating website.

While seeking arrangement during one of the reunion episodes, host Andy Cohen asked Bergener about meeting James, whom she claims abandoned their 2-year-old kid. Andy Cohen asked Noella if she married James just for his money or not?

She meant, there are lovely girls, and affluent men are the norm, Noella, 36, remarked, but claimed she wasn’t thinking about money when she met him, which she explained in her statement during that reunion episode. Noella was also challenged to define the timing of their relationship by Cohen.

Noella’s Views On Her Marriage

They have been married for the last five years, then one legal year,” that is what she explained. He was separated when she met James and it was critical for her to gather their family and take the picture of

herself in her marriage gown once they realized they were not able to have children and then she started IVF. So they had a wedding ceremony, even if it wasn’t quite legal.

Noella stated it wasn’t a huge concern for her because he married before his divorce from his first wife was finalized.

Noella Bergener Relationship

In January, the mother-of-two revealed that she’s dating someone new. From a previous marriage, she has a 7-year-old daughter named Coco.

The person she is dating already knew that she was married. In his views It’s not wrong at all, she explained, because they have a lot of love and respect for each other.

At the end of the day, she has an incredible buddy, but for now, they are just kissing buddies.