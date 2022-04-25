Elon Musk is the co-founder of the company named Neuralink and also OpenAI, as well as the founder and CEO, and also Chief Engineer of SpaceX.

Musk Is The Richest Person On The Planet

He is also a brilliant investor and the CEO, and product architect of the company named Tesla .As of April in the year 2022, he is believed to have a net worth of roughly $273 billion.

According to different sources and magazines and also from the Forbes real-time billionaires list, Musk is the richest person on the planet.

Musk was born to a Canadian mother and a white South African father in Pretoria, South Africa.

He studied for a short period at the University of Pretoria before escaping to Canada at the age of 17 to avoid military duty.

Amber Heard:

She made her first appearance in the supporting role in the film named Never Back Down which was released in 2008 and after that appeared in Pineapple Express in 2010.

Amber joined the famous DC Universe in year 2017 as she plays the role of Atlantean princess Mera in the superhero film named Justice League, in Aquaman in year 2018

she again appeared as the princess, Zack Snyder’s Justice League which released in year 2021, and also she going to play the same role in Aquaman and the Lost kingdom which going to be released in year 2023.

In her acting career , she has been a global ambassador for cosmetics company L’Oréal Paris and also been a human rights activist since 2018.

Heard was married to famous actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017. When Amber files a case against

Depp that he had been dominating her during their marriage, and Depp said that Heard had been dominating him since the year 2018, after sometime their divorce received a huge media affection .

Elon and Amber’s Relationship:

During Depp:s and Amber divorce, we get to know that Amber Heard and Elon Musk were seeing each other at the time.

During his marriage to Johnny Depp, he was questioned about having a relationship with Amber Heard..

Musk and Heard’s relationships became official in 2017. Several photographic recordings show both parties sharing at different times.

Despite the allegations, Musk opted to gift Amber a luxury car once they established an official connection.

Which Car Did Elon Gift To Amber?

Amber Heard received a Tesla Model S from a South African billionaire. The Tesla Model S is the company’s fastest electric automobile, starting at $101,440.

It has a range of up to 412 miles and you can use it for your long trips and the 1020-hp Plaid version can easily give a supercar acceleration to this car while having four passengers in the car.

Also, it is fitted with three engines and each engine produces around 1200 horsepower. These fantastic engines can accelerate easily from 0 to 100 km/h in just a few seconds and they can reach speeds of up to 250 km/h.

“A drag coefficient of only” is how Tesla describes its Model S. The Model S is designed for speed, endurance, and range with a 208-cell battery, the lowest on the planet.

Redesigned aerodynamics and a wider chassis provide better performance and it allows you to handle turns more swiftly and confidently.