All About Addison Rae!! Net Worth, Age, Boyfriend, Movie, Family, Instagram!!

In addition to acting and dancing, Addison Rae Easterling is also one of the top social media celebrities. She is the world’s highest-paid TikTok personality. On TikTok, she is well-known for posting videos of dancing and lip-syncing.

Age And Early Life Explored:

As of 2022, currently Addison Rae is 21 years old, born on October 6, 2000 Her high school education was at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Her education started with proper flow from Louisiana State University, where she pursued a career in sports journalism.

As a child, she competed in dancing competitions around the United States. During her time in high school, she was also a gymnast and a cheerleader.

Her first Tik-Tok video garnered much attention, so she decided to keep making videos after that.

Addison Rae Net Worth:

The total net worth of Addison Ray is $5 million. She achieves fame and fortune at a young age in the entertainment sector. Her endorsements with several brands led Forbes to quote a sum of $5 million.

Quick facts:

Height (Approx.): In Feet: 5 Feet 6 inches

In Meters: 1.65m

In Centimeters: 165cm

The approximate weight (in kilograms): 55 kg.

In Pounds: 121.25lbs

Body Measurement (Figure): 36-26-34 Inches

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Blonde

Shoe Size: 9(US)

Addison Rae Career:

Addison Ray had already established herself as a professional musician in her early years. She first downloaded TikTok for fun, but after her debut video received over 93,500 likes, she was determined to keep going.

She’s still filming videotapes of her lip-syncing, and they’ve become quite popular very quickly. Performing Mariah Corey’s hit song “Obsessed,” she became an overnight internet sensation.

With over a million followers by the end of October 2019, she had dropped out of college in November. It was clear that after dropping out of college, she wanted to take her career a lot more seriously and extend it further.

She began singing with WME in January 2020, alongside her parents. To coincide with American Eagle’s back-to-school promotion, Rae and her mother developed a weekly podcast that was only available on Spotify in July 2020. A remake of She’s All That, now called “He’s All That,” is in the works for her to star in.

Addison Rae Relationship:

Grammen is the boyfriend of Rae. As of the summer of 2021, Omar Fedi, a nominated musician, and the pair have been in a relationship. Bryce Hall, Addison’s ex-boyfriend, is a TikTok star as well.

Important Facts About Her:

Addison Rae became renowned after joining TikTok in 2019.

As of this writing, she has 58 million TikTok fans.

Rae’s mother is also a maker of content on the web.

When it comes to the TikTok movement, Addison Rae is the driving force behind it.

She also competed in several dance events at the national level.

TikTok is where she got her start in social media, posting her first dance video in the year 2019.

She has more than 40 million Instagram followers and receives a payment of $10,500 for each sponsored post she publishes on the platform.

Additionally, she’s a member of “The Hype House” TikTok collaborative group.

She has also signed with a talent agency, which will help her build her career in multimedia projects, design, podcasts, tours, modeling, licensing, and other fields.

Her parents signed a talent agency as well.

Jason Derulo, James Charles, Kourtney Kardashian, and Charlie D’amelio are just some celebrities who have worked with Addison on projects.

She had a song created about her by Australian artist Rod Lario.

FashionNova, Chantilly Boutique, Uptown Cheapskate, and McCary’s Jewelers are among the companies interested in partnering with her.

She also has a clothing brand called Shop Addison Rae, which consists of T-shirts and other goods.

In social media, Addison Rae is a well-known figure with a devoted following across all of the major networks.

Her Instagram handle is @addisonrrace, and she has a following of somewhere around 40 million people. Addison Rae is Rae’s YouTube username.

On August 28, 2016, she launched her YouTube channel with 4.59 million subscribers. She also enjoys exploring new places and maintaining a fit lifestyle. She believes that her achievement directly results from her efforts and dedication.