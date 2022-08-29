The MTV VMAs 2022 Awards in out on Sunday, with Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams hosting the ceremony, live on MTV. The show was aired live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The ceremony was celebrated by the fan’s favorite movies and stars.

And the show on MTV was broadcasted for 3 hours on Sunday, June 5 at 8 PM PT/ET. The ceremony is considered to be a two-night event. The Awards were in two categories Unscripted and Scripted. This year, the MTV VMAs Awards hosted two new Awards for be4st song and Here for the Hookup.

MTV VMAs 2022 Winners List

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria was the most nominated movie and TV Show and followed by Batsman comes under the top list of movies. Another three movies after this come in the order of Loki, The Lost City, Selling Sunset, Shang-Chi, and the Legend Of The Ten Rings, and Summer House.

Among the scripted categories, the winners were The Spider-Man: No Way Home as the Best movie and The Best Show was Euphoria. Spider-Man: No way Home was the movie that has the highest- grosses in 2021. The movie won two awards Best Movie and Best Performance by Tom Holland.

The Best Performance in the show was won by Zendaya in the show Euphoria. Best Comedic Performance was by the actor Ryan Reynolds in the movie Free Guy. The Best Villian Award was won by Daniel Radcliffe for the movie The Lost City. Jennifer Lopez took the Generation Award and she became emotional while accepting the Award. The award was also famous for the awards like the Best Kiss Award and it was won by Poppies and The Snake in the movie Jackass Forever.

The Unscripted categories also have some added categories like the best music documentary, best reality romance, and best reality star. Scarlett Johannson took the Best Hero Award for his performance in the movie Black Widow. The Best Breakthrough Performance was won by Sophia Di Martino in her performance in the movie Loki.

Apart from this Best Fight Award was won by Cassie Vs. Maddy in the movie Euphoria. Here For The Hookup, the new category of the award was won by Euphoria.

The Best Song Award was got to( On My Way Marry Me) by Jennifer Lopez. The song has gotten wider attention and is one of the favorites of the audience. The Best Music Documentary Award was won by Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 u( a SOUR film).

Among the category Unscripted also there were many Awards.

The Best Docu-Reality series Award was won by Selling Sunset.

The Best Competition Awards were taken by RuPaul’s Drag Race. And the Best Lifestyle Show was Awarded to Selena+ Chef. The Award for Best New Unscripted Series was awarded to The D’Amelio Show. Another award that comes in the list Unscripted category is Best Reality Star which was taken by Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset.

The Best Reality Romance goes for Loren and Alexei Brovarnik in the movie Loren and Alexei: After 90 Days. Meanwhile, the Best Talk Show A ward had won by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Best Host Award was won by Kelly Clarkson for the show The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Breakthrough Social Awards were won by Bella Poarch for @ bellapoarch on Tik Tok.

Best Reality Return Award was won by Paris Hilton in Cooking In Paris and Paris In Love. Euphoria had multiple awards and it was considered to be the best show of this time. Euphoria was nominated for many awards and won some of them. The presenters at the top of the show include celebrities like Chirs Evans, Rebel Wilson, Jay Ellis, Sydney Sweeney, Awkwafina, and Jenna Ortega.

Found a couple of cuties on the #VMAs black carpet to give a special lil' message: CONGRATS @NICKIMINAJ 🚀 🎀 pic.twitter.com/nVEUwArqj2 — MTV (@MTV) August 29, 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the movie that was the most nominated movie with a total nomination of seven altogether. And followed by the movie Euphoria with six nominations and Batsman with 4 nominations. The big show had gained much popularity among the audience worldwide. The Award has been awarded to music, actor, and movies.

And the audience has the power to nominate their favorite actors, movies, and songs. The award winners had taken The Golden Popcorn Bucket home as a trophy. When it comes to MTV Award it gives time to the fans to nominate the best movie and actors.

The audience has a significant role in making the award night a successful one. The MTV Award show is featuring its own style in the award-giving ceremony. For this award, many movies and actors were nominated among them the best ones won the award.

