MTV VMAs 2022: Nicki Minaj Thanks Britney Spears And Kanye West

By Rachel Olivia

MTV VMAs 2022: Nicki Minaj thanks Britney Spears and Kanye West in her Video Vanguard Award speech.

Nicki Minaj not only hosted the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards but also received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Minaj, who has won five VMAs and been nominated 17 times, delivered an electrifying performance on stage and then won the most prestigious award of the night and gave an emotional speech.

Nicki Minaj Thanks Britney Spears And Kanye West

At the event, the rapper wore a pink wig and a matching pink outfit. After her performance, she accepted the award and thanked her family, colleagues, and people who helped her start her career.

MTV VMAs 2022

She began by thanking “all the important people who inspired me,” including Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, and Lauryn Hill. Nicki Minaj also said, “People like Kanye West, Beyonce, Britney Spears, and Rihanna gave me great opportunities that I will never forget.”

In her speech, the rapper also talked about the importance of knowing about mental health, adding, “I wish Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston were here.

I wish people knew what they were talking about and what they went through. I wish people would pay more attention to mental health, even in those who seem to have the best lives,” according to Entertainment Tonight. In her speech, she also talked about Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, and Juice WRLD.

Minaj performed some of her biggest hits at the ceremony. These included Monster, Beez in the Trap, Moment 4 Life, and Super Bass. Behind her, a Barbie dream house was set up on stage to match her pink outfit.

On August 28, 2022, the MTV VMAs will take place in New Jersey, and the stars are coming early to show off their wild styles.

Anitta, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Blackpink, Kane Brown, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, Khalid and Marshmello, Lizzo, Mneskin, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the artists who will perform that night. Saucy Santana, Yung Gravy and Dove Cameron will also take the stage during the pre-show.

Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, Cheech & Chong, Chloe, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart, Offset, and Cheech & Chong are among the presenters.

Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles all have eight nominations, giving them the most. Mneskin, Blackpink, Seventeen, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Taylor Swift have all won awards before.

The Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 MTV VMAs

Blackpink

MTV VMAs 2022

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Lil Nas X

MTV VMAs 2022

Lil Nas X at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey.

Lizzo

MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022.

Taylor Swift

MTV VMAs 2022

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022.

Anitta

MTV VMAs 2022

Anitta at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Sabrina Carpenter

MTV VMAs 2022

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022.

Jack Harlow

MTV VMAs 2022

Jack Harlow at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022.

Dove Cameron

MTV VMAs 2022

Dove Cameron at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022.

Saucy Santana

MTV VMAs 2022

Saucy Santana at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

