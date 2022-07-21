0 SHARES Share Tweet

Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as Mo’Nique, is back on Netflix with a new comedy special that is getting ready to launch with the renowned streaming service. The news hit the Internet recently that a new comedy special is on its way in which it holds something incredible. The shocking surprise is none other than the return of the American stand-up comedian and actress, Mo’Nique.

Mo’Nique Will Be Back In A Netflix Comedy

Earlier, the actress sued the service as she faced a bad experience wholly based on discrimination. She took a great move as she was lowballed in a proposal due to her gender and race. The subject was very serious, and she fought for years against the same. Now she settled a lawsuit against the streamer in June 2022. The news hit last month that she is set to film her initial Netflix comedy special in Atlanta.

Mo’Nique, the Oscar winner has then confirmed the news that she is coming up with a Netflix comedy special.

Recently a video got released on Twitter by Netflix, in which Mo’Nique seemed to be very excited to share her shooting experience with her first Netflix special. The Academy Award winner is exceptionally pleased to announce her reunion with the director who is also her best friend, Lee Daniels on the film ‘The Deliverance’, streaming on Netflix.

Mo’Nique Movies And Tv Shows

Mo’Nique and Daniels seem to be very intimate with each other as they started working together in 2009. But in between, they ended their years of relationship right after Mo’Nique alleged Daniels as he kept the actress away from performing international press for the movie as she was blackballed. The actress then opened up her words that after the conversation with the director, it resulted in getting difficult to work with him anymore.

In the very same new video, she looked thrilled to share both the happy news, and she even added not to miss either of them. ‘So stay tuned’, Mo’Nique added.

The video was perfectly captioned by Netflix as they are delighted to reveal that Netflix is preparing itself as the best home for the coming up original stand-up special by the iconic Mo’Nique.

The BAFTA Award winner is going to film the very special untitled in Atlanta later this year. Mo’Nique comedian actress, 54, shared that the movie holds a group of iconic stars – Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Omar Epps, Andra Day, and Glenn Close.

The settlement news hit the Internet in late June this year. It showed that the actress had reached a settlement with Netflix after long four years of battle in the court against the streaming giant. She allegedly accused the company of offering her less for a standup special compared to her co-workers, a male and the other a white female.

The case was settled, but the settlement details including the dollar money are still not disclosed by the streamer nor the actress.

Back in November 2019, the original 39-page lawsuit was filed by the actress in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The news that was widespread about filing a complaint against the streaming giant really shocked her fans and the typical audience. The negotiations failed as she opposed being paid an amount of $500,000, for a one-hour show. She even indicated Netflix’s pay, which is based on gender and skin color. The difference in pay made her rage with Netflix.

All these resulted in making her seek help from her die heart fans to boycott the service. She then went on a media to get into the topic and deliver her best to showcase the wage difference she faced from the streamer. Thereafter, the actress filed a lawsuit against Netflix citing color bias and gender bias.

The judge who appeared in the court sided with Mo’Nique and took the matter to trial swiftly. The judge wrote in a ruling that the allegations from the actress’s side are true as she challenged her offer as discriminatory. Netflix then increased the offer based on her talent and entertainment industry standards.

The four long years of battle, the actress finally won the lawsuit. She said that it has been settled. The matter is now resolved with no bad affairs. The actress added that when she was into filing the lawsuit, she was very sure that the victory will be by her side. She even shared her feelings when she realized it was due to her gender and color, she was offered low for performing in the show.

Now, everything seems to be back on track, and the actress is thrilled and excited about her comeback. This time, Mo’Nique seems to be very confident than ever before, and the fans are all waiting for her show to be on air.

Read More: