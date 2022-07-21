0 SHARES Share Tweet

Following season 6 of the world-famous series, Game of Thrones, it was announced that the drama would be wound off with 2 more seasons to air. George R.R Martin and HBO were in a motionless state when the so-said season 8 was completed. The network had so far not thought about any spin-off to the phenomenal Game of Thrones since their history of four decades had no records of making a spin-off series. Even the original series of Game of Thrones was initially launched as a scapegoat but ended up being sensational.

“House Of The Dragon” Emerged Victorious In The War Of The Five Pitches

HBO’s executive Francesca Orsi has reportedly said that making a spin-off was an opportunity for telling different stories and that it was in no way created to replace the iconic show Game of Thrones.

When the original series was over, Martin had to choose among two varied options that he had set before himself. The number one choice was to aid HBO based on his 2005 novel, Dunk and Egg which was all about a Knight and his aide, and the second one was The Dance of the Dragons which was published in 2011. It was the fifth novel among the seven of the epic fantasy series.

With no further doubts, Martin concluded that Dance was the perfect novel that he was looking for since the story had varieties of emotions tangled with battles, competitions, assassins, dragons, and much more, which is capable of fueling the already burning wildfire. Thus HBO left the Dunk and Egg behind and went after The Dance of the Dragons. Casey Bloys, a chief content officer of HBO explained that they were not planning to hatch all the eggs at once as replacing the epic series was not on their bucket list. Thus, the team analyzed his respectful work and suggested 15 continuous and possible trilogy to it.

Among the fifteen recommended sequels, five precious prequels were chosen which were then later re-named by the fandom as The War Of Five Pitches. Different ideas were born within different personalities in which Miguel Sapochnik put forward a unique storyline about the destruction of Valyria, an ancient Targaryen empire. Contrasting the first idea of destruction, the second one was based on the conquering of Westeros by Aegon, which was co-written and proposed by Rand Ravich and Far Shariat.

Brian Helgeland later came up with a diversified proposition of Nymeria, the Dornish warrior queen. One of the best ideas was designed by Carley Wray, but the same was presented by Bryan Cogman, who was a co-writer as well as a co-producer of Thrones. However, this time Cogman’s idea was not considered. Since the Dance of the Dragon contrasted and conflicted with the take of Thrones completely, HBO was not quite sure about proceeding with the project, which will eventually overturn the massive old series. In conjunction with the confusion, Ryan Condal stated the irony that there are still people who are biding their time to watch more of the popular Game of Thrones.

HBO’s intention was anyway not to make a typical continuation of Thrones, but the focus was on impressing the audience with a much greater story and plot. Thus, the bevy did not have to settle just with a simple war for the throne anymore. They were thinking out of the box and whatnot, the ultimate aim of the team was to blow the minds of the watchers. Initially, Bloodmoon was the outcome of their constant lookout from The Long Night, but unfortunately, no rays of hope were shined from within the former, which compelled HBO to revert the announcement and the HBO squad finally came up with House Of The Dragons.

The latter portrays an even ancient story that had to happen around three centuries earlier than the depicted times of the Game of Thrones. The HBO original fantasy drama is set to premiere as the spin-off of Thrones on August 21, 2022.

House Of Dragon Cast

The ideal casting has Emma D Arcy as princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Graham McTavish as Ser Herrold Westerling, Paddy Considine as Viserys I, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velaryon, Emily Carey, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Jefferson Hall Jason Lannister, Tom Glynn Carney as Aegon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Maggie Q as Devine, Evan Mitchel as Aemond Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen, Ryan Corr as Ser Harvin Strong, Elliot Tittensor as Erryk Cargill, Gavin Spokes as Lord Lionel Strong, David Horovich as Grand Maester Mellos, John MacMillan, Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury, Solly McLeod as Joffrey Lonbec, Wil Jonson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, Ray Strachan as Lord Arthur Velaryon, Luke Tittensor as Arryk Cargill, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong and Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen.

