Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot!

Mob Psycho 100 is a supernatural, superhero-action, drama-shounen series. Created by the popular anonymous artist ‘one’ who is also the writer of the famous anime ‘one punch man.

Mob Psycho 100 follows the story of eighth grader Shigeo ‘Mob’ as he learns to deal with his inner psychic prowess at a young age. When he recognizes the potential danger of his skills, the power rapidly turns into a liability.

Mob eventually decides to repress his skill, using it mainly to impress his lifelong crush, Tsubomi, who quickly becomes tired of the same tricks.

When Will Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Aired? Check Out Release Date, & More

Arataka Reigen, a con man who poses as a psychic, uses Mob’s abilities for money and takes Mob under his wing to exert control over his abilities. It is filled with action scenes such as exorcising bad spirits on demand is a routine part of Mob’s humdrum of everyday life.

The psychological energy he generates is only the tip of the iceberg; if his boundless potential and unbridled emotions go mad, a cataclysmic event will be set off that would make him entirely unrecognizable.

Throughout the story we witness the mob struggling to prevent his emotions from flowing out of control as they’ll result in him losing control of his powers and being a danger to the world.

The plot follows a similar format to that of one punch man an extremely powerful protagonist struggling to find his identity and going through the challenges of villains as well as everyday life.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date

The eagerly awaited third season of the popular anime series Mob Psycho 100 will begin airing on October 5, 2022, as confirmed by the series’ official release date.

The highly respected show’s third season will be simultaneously broadcast in more than 200 countries on Crunchyroll in both dubbed and subtitled formats. The studio animation for the following season will be created by BONES, which is primarily recognized for its work on My Hero Academia and Soul Eater.

Along with the first season, Mob Psycho 100’s second season is presently streaming on Crunchyroll. It debuted in 2019. It makes reasonable sense that fresh episodes will be accessible on the service since the first two seasons had already been released on Crunchyroll.

Movie/Series Name Mob Psycho 100 Genre Comedy, Horror, Supernatural Director Yuzuru Tachikawa, Takahiro Hasui Writer Tomohiro Producer Fuminori Kobayashi Composer Kenji Kawai Country Of Origin Japan Original Language Japanese Number of Seasons Three First Episode Date July 12, 2016 Upcoming Season Release Date October 5th, 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season Expect at least 12 episodes Main Characters Setsuo Itou, Kageyama Takahiro Sakurai, Akio Otsuka Main Cast Setsuo Ito , Takahiro Sakurai, Akio Ōtsuka Where To Watch Crunchyroll Related Series/Movies Aoashi, Giant Killing Filming Location Studio Bones

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Plot

Mob psycho 100 seasons which is going to be the final season of the anime is probably going to follow the ending of season 2 which ended with Mob having a one-on-one battle with Toichiro head of the organization known as ‘Claw’.

The season finale ends with Mob using 100% of his powers for the first time and returning to control on the brink of complete chaos. Season 3 should be exploring the aftermath of this battle and the impact of Mob’s loss of control on his powers.

A time of development for Mob was marked by Mob Psycho 100 II. The mob is now more open to expressing his emotions, whether he is glad or disappointed with something since he has learned to face his emotions after facing a strong psychic. Season 3 should explore these new characteristics of Mob as a transformed character.

Where To Watch Mob Psycho 100 Season 3?

With major streamers Crunchyroll and Funimation merging under the same management, the anime industry is currently undergoing transformation, especially regarding English-language streaming on sites like Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix.

The first two seasons of Mob Psycho 100 were released in the west on Crunchyroll and Funimation on a weekly basis, with the dub version of season 1 also showing on Adult Swim.

It is most probable that season three will receive a similar release. Mob Psycho 100 season 3 will likely run as part of the spring or summer 2022 anime seasons because there has typically been a 3–6-month delay between the announcement of a season and its airing.

In regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS, Crunchyroll will stream the anime simultaneously.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Cast

The cast will mostly see a return of the original voice actors with the addition of some new characters. currently, It stars the following voice actors:

• Setsuo Itou as Shigeo “Mob”

• Kageyama Takahiro Sakurai as Reigen Arataka

• Akio Otsuka as Ekubo or Dimple

• Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama

• Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa

• Toshihiko Seki as Musashi Goda

• Atsumi Tanezaki as Kurata Tome

• Ayumi Fujimura as Mezato Ichi

• Shinichiro Miki as Megumu Koyama

• Takanori Hoshino as Serizawa

Currently, all social media platforms are experiencing a wave of excitement following the announcement of the third season of the popular anime series Mob Psycho 100. Mob Psycho 100 season three is trending on Twitter, as well as every latest post on the anime’s official Twitter page, is being bombarded with re-tweets.

Mob Psycho 100 season 3’s trailer has crossed 700,000 views on YouTube with thousands of likes and shares on all media platforms.

What To Expect From Mob Psycho Season 3?

There are still a few unfinished business items to be resolved before the series concludes, even if most of the Mob Psycho 100 manga was previously adapted in the first two seasons of the anime.

The Divine Tree arc, which features conflicts between various worshipping groups who all consider the giant tree Mob built using his ability to be sacred, is the only surviving essential plot arc in the Mob Psycho 100 manga.

The manga concludes with a few chapters focusing on Mob’s personal life, including his attempts to profess his love to Tsubomi and his end-of-year exams. There are just 10 chapters left, thus it seems likely that there will also be some anime-exclusive content and plots.

Mob Psycho Season 3 Trailer In Detail

Mob Psycho 100 season 3’s trailer was released on 7th August 2022. The season 3 trailer has provided an in-depth look at the plot of the upcoming season, which mostly focuses on Mob’s followers searching for him while he himself tries to figure out what he wants to do about his life.

Through a video, the official Mob Psycho 100 Twitter account revealed Teruki Hanazawa’s, aka Teru’s, appearance.

His humorous appearance, with untidy hair flying high, is depicted in the picture. The video provides a sneak peek at some significant Teru moments from prior seasons to get everyone in the mood for Mob Psyco 100 Season 3.

It can also be used as a sign that Teru can play a more essential role in the story this season.

