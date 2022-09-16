Blue Lock Anime Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot!

The premiere of the Blue Lock anime has been set, and a brand new teaser and key image have been shown. As most anime series focuses on action, massive attacks, super strong villains, and an even stronger protagonist, sports-themed anime TV episodes are a rarity.

When Will Blue Lock Anime Get Released? See Trailer, Cast, Plot, Platform!

The creators of Blue Lock set out to make the show, unlike any other anime. Moreover, the series’ success can be attributed to its novel premise of adapting soccer for an anime audience.

In August of 2018, Blue Lock Manga was first released by author Muneyuki Kaneshiro. There have been 20 volumes released so far, and the series is still actively adding new books and chapters.

The series quickly became more popular than any other sports manga at the time. Moreover, the anime was given the go-ahead on August 12, 2021, after producers saw a positive response to the series from viewers.

Blue Lock Overview

Animator Yusuke Nomura, who worked as an assistant on the Attack on Titan manga, adapted Muneyuki Kaneshiro’s award-winning manga, Blue Lock, into a shounen anime.

The Blue Lock, a prison-like training facility created by the appropriately called coach Jinpachi Ego, is central to the plot.

Since the Japanese Football Association hired Jinpachi to improve the team’s performance in the FIFA World Cup, he has concluded that Japan needs a narcissistic striker whose only concern is to score goals.

With a catch, Blue Lock is a training camp for Japan’s top high school students. One player will be selected as Japan’s striker, while the rest will be permanently excluded from the team.

The main character Yoichi Isagi is a young man named Yoichi who has a desire to one day play for the Japan national team. While at Blue Lock, though, he encounters several mysterious characters who share his aspirations.

Blue Lock features a lot more shounen and action components compared to other sports anime.

Compared to the recently released soccer anime Ao Ashi, Blue Lock’s use of old shounen manga narratives and themes to generate a much more excellent action adventure becomes clear. This helps to explain why the show has been so praised.

Movie/Series Name Blue Lock Anime Genre Sports, Thriller Director Tetsuaki Watanabe, Shunsuke Ishikawa Writer Taku Kishimoto Producer Eight Bit Composer Kishimoto Taku Country Of Origin Japan Original Language Japanese Available Languages Français (France), Deutsch (Deutschland), Hindi, Italiano (Italia), Português (Brasil), Español (España) and Español (México). Number of Seasons One First Episode Date Oct. 8, 2022 Upcoming Season Release Date Oct. 8, 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season Expect at least 12 episodes Main Characters Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, Rensuke Kunigami Main Cast Yuki Ono, Sôma Saitô, Kazuki Ura Where To Watch Crunchyroll Related Series/Movies Aoashi, Giant Killing Filming Location Studio Eight Bit

Blue Lock Plot

Anri Teieri, manager of the Japan Football Association, draws this conclusion after Japan’s loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia: “Japan’s football can no longer make progress because my colleagues are only interested in mere economic profit, while you would like Japan to win the World Cup.”

Thus, she blessed Jinpachi Ego’s “Blue Lock” project, which aims to pick 300 of the most significant Japanese high school players and bring them to a specialized academy.

Yoichi Isagi is one of the chosen players, even though he let his high school team lose the national championship qualification match because he didn’t have the guts to score the equalizer and instead tried to transfer the ball to a less capable teammate who also failed.

Isagi will try to get to the top in a challenging environment at Blue Lock, which has the lofty goal of turning one of the 300 young athletes into the world’s most potent forward so that Japan can win the World Cup in football.

The first step of Ego and Teieri’s plan is to put Isagi on a Blue Lock Eleven team with the best Blue Lock players to play against the official Japan Under-20 team. If the Blue Lock players win, they will represent Japan at the Under-20 World Cup.

Blue Lock Cast

Yoichi Isagi is a sophomore who played the position of striker for the Ichinan High School football team. As a Blue Lock rookie, he was assigned to Team Z at first for the First Selection. One of his goals is to become the best striker in the world. In this production, they are the main character. His voice is lent to him by Kazuki Ura.

Meguru Bachira is a hothead who follows his gut instincts. He was a part of Team Z at Blue Lock before the Second Selection. Those having an inner “devil” comparable to his own were his target adversaries. Being the best striker in the world is the pinnacle of success in his eyes. Tasuku Kaito, who provides his voice, is an actor.

Rensuke Kunigami is an aggressive striker who aspires to the highest levels of soccer greatness. He had already been selected for the Z team before he ever arrived at Blue Lock. Yki Ono does voice acting.

Seishiro Nagi, a member of Blue Lock. He hopes to continue his football career against tough opponents who will force him to improve. As a high school student, Nagi had few friends and rarely spoke to them. When he jogs with his longtime friend Reo Mikage, he is inspired to try his hand at football.

Sae Itoshi’s younger brother, Rin Itoshi, also played the sport after becoming friends with Sae. In every squad he was a part of, Rin mostly played the role of striker, where he was consistently one of the finest players.

The Mikage Corporation is worth about 705,8 billion yen, and Reo Mikage is the apparent heir. Before he went to Blue Lock, he went to a prestigious high school, where he met his first friend for life, Seishiro Nagi. After that, he started playing football with him almost right away. His goal in life is to win the FIFA World Cup. He is a young man with a lot of potential.

Wataru Kuon is a good player. He is a center forward for the Japanese national soccer team. He came to Blue Lock with Team Z, where he was the chief strategist.

Okuhito Lemon from Japan is a dangerous forward for any team. He was the goalie for Team Z before he joined Blue Lock.

Blue Lock Release Date

The premiere of the anime is scheduled for October 8, 2022. In addition, this anime will be streamed on Crunchyroll for international audiences to enjoy, just like most other popular series.

Must Read:- Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date, Trailer, Platform, Plot, Cast!

Where And How To Watch The Blue Lock Online?

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to watch Blue Lock because no season two is available. Since the first season has not yet premiered anywhere, not even in Japan, its availability for online viewing is unknown.

However, given how things usually go, we can safely expect that Crunchyroll will pick up this show, as they have done with countless others in the past.

Blue Lock Trailer

Now that you know everything there is to know about the upcoming Blue Lock adaptation, we can’t divulge that a trailer does exist, although a brief preview trailer does not reveal anything much about the future transformation. You can see the original trailer that was released.

A proper trailer is expected to drop later this year, maybe around the time we get the precise release date for the Blue Lock series. This promotional video is all we have to go on regarding information about this brand-new soccer series until then.

Conclusion

Blue Lock, an anime with a soccer theme, denigrates the concept of teamwork in favor of individualism and egotism. It’s not like the upbeat, energetic shonen anime that kids love.

Read More:- Gwen Stefani Net Worth, Age, Height, Sources Of Income!