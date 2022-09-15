Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date, Trailer, Platform, Plot, Cast!

Hocus Pocus was a film that entertained a large audience when it first came out in the year 1993. The audience is in for a treat since Hocus Pocus 2 release date has also been officially announced and the movie is going to be available to watch very soon.

When Will Hocus Pocus 2 Get Released? See Trailer, Cast, Storyline!

Anne Fletcher is the director of this upcoming supernatural comedy film. This sequel is going to revive its main characters and will definitely be back with a refreshing twist. Further in this article, we will get to know more about Hocus Pocus 2 cast, plot, trailer, spoilers, where it will be streamed, and more.

Hocus Pocus 2 Overview

The genres associated with the upcoming film Hocus Pocus 2 are comedy and supernatural. The film is based on characters by Mick Garris and is a sequel to the very famous 1993 film Hocus Pocus.

The production companies of the film are Walt Disney Pictures and David Kirschner Productions. Hocus Pocus 2 spoilers have revealed that the upcoming film is going to revive its main characters hence bringing back the essence of the original film.

The film is going to pick up years after the events of the first film and the evil Sanderson sisters will be attempted to be stopped again. Hocus Pocus 2 release date has been set for September 30, 2022, and the movie will be available on Disney Plus.

Movie Name Hocus Pocus 2 Genre Comedy Family Fantasy Horror Mystery Romance Director Anne Fletcher Writer Jen D’Angelo Producer Adam Shankman, Lynn Harris, David Kirschner, Steven Haft Composer John Debney Country Of Origin United States Original Language English Release Date September 30, 2022 Main Cast Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker Where To Watch Disney Plus Related Movies Hocus Pocus, Disenchanted, The Little Mermaid Filming Location Rhode Island in Providence, Newport, Lincoln

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, Hocus Pocus 2 release date has been officially announced and the film is going to be available for the audience to watch on September 30, 2022.

It is the perfect time for the famous Sanderson sisters to return since Halloween will be just around the corner and the fall season is officially the spooky season. T

his upcoming film is going to be the first to use the “Disney100” caste logo which will be an iconic tribute to the Walt Disney Company on completing a century.

The first part of this film was released in the year 1993 that received a lot of positive reviews and the sequel is going to have the main characters revived who will bring back the humor-filled chaos upon the release of the film. This upcoming supernatural comedy is going to be distributed by Disney Plus and its streaming will also take place on the same.

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot

Hocus Pocus 2 plot is going to revolve around the famous Sanderson sisters who are going to be seen in action after 29 years. The three notorious sisters are accidentally revived by three young women in Salem which has always been famous for witches.

The three young women must face the consequences of their mistakes and have to do whatever they can to rectify this. The Sanderson sisters are described as child-hungry witches who are never up to anything good.

The Sanderson sisters are famous for disrupting peace and creating chaos and must be stopped at any cost. The three high school students will attempt to stop the three evil sisters from being their menacing selves.

After all these years, it will be interesting to see what the mature Sanderson sisters will bring to the table. The plot of this upcoming supernatural comedy is fun and captivating and will definitely be very entertaining.

Hocus Pocus 2 Where To Watch

The upcoming sequel to the famous 1993 film Hocus Pocus is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and is distributed by Disney Plus. Hocus Pocus 2 streaming will take place on Disney Plus once it is released on the famous platform on September 30, 2022.

The movie will exclusively be available to watch on Disney Plus as of now and in the future, it is possible that it will be available on other streaming platforms as well.

The Hocus Pocus 2 plot is set 29 years later than the events of the original film and the Sanderson sisters are going to return in all their glory in this new part. The audience will get to witness the three young students attempting to stop the evil sisters.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast (Old & New)

Hocus Pocus 2 cast is going to include the actors that are listed below.

• Bette Midler plays the character of Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson.

• Kathy Najimy plays the character of Mary Sanderson.

• Sarah Jessica Parker is going to play the character of Sarah Sanderson.

• Taylor Paige Henderson has played the character of young Winifred Sanderson.

• Nina Kitchen has played the character of young Mary Sanderson.

• Juju Journey Brener has played the character of Sarah Sanderson.

• Doug Jones has played the character of Billy Butcherson.

• Whitney Peak has played the character of Becca.

• Lilia Buckingham has played the character of Cassie Traske.

• Belissa Escobedo has played the character of Izzy.

• Hannah Waddingham has played the character of The Witch.

• Tony Hale has played the character of Jefry Traske.

• Sam Richardson has played the character of Gilbert.

• Froy Gutierrez plays the character of Mike.

The cast of this upcoming film is also going to include the stars from RuPaul’s drag race who will be playing the drag queens that will impersonate the Sanderson sisters. The stars include Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jete, and Kahmora Hall.

The Talk On Social Media (Hocus Pocus 2 )

The release of Hocus Pocus 2 has created a buzz on social media and the fans have expressed their feelings towards the same. The upcoming film has an official page on Instagram with the handle “hocuspocusdisney” and also has several fan pages dedicated to it that keep the audience updated with news related to the film.

The fans have expressed that they are very pleased to see that the movie has revived its original actors and that the new part would be incomplete without them.

The main actors of the film also took to social media to express their gratefulness for getting the opportunity to reprise their roles. All in all, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch this film.

What To Expect From Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus was a big hit when it was released and the characters of the film were greatly appreciated.

Hocus Pocus 2 cast also includes the original Sanderson sisters and it is only fair that the audience expects to be thoroughly entertained by their timeless performances after all these years.

The plot of the film seems to be interesting and like its predecessor, we can definitely expect the film to have quirky humor, adventures, and lots of magic.

Hocus Pocus 2 Episode Guide

Hocus Pocus 2 episodes are not available since this is an upcoming supernatural comedy which is the sequel to Hocus Pocus (1993).

Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer

Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has been officially released and it looks exciting. The trailer begins with three girls who seem like friends. It is one of the girl’s birthday and a birthday ritual is mentioned which includes a scary movie marathon.

The character gilbert is seen telling the girls that there is a legend that on the 16th birthday a witch gets her powers.

The trailer continues and the girls can be heard chanting something. After a few strange events, the Sanderson sisters arrive with a bang. The trailer doesn’t reveal much but gives us a glimpse of how Hocus Pocus 2 is going to be.

