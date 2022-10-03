Minecraft YouTube Gamer Dream Finally Reveals Face To Millions Of Followers

Dream used to be known as a smiley face icon, but in a video released early Monday, he took off the mask.

His fans had never seen his real face, even though he has been making Minecraft videos for years.

The streamer said he made the decision in part because his friend, a Minecraft YouTuber named “GeorgeNotFound,” wanted to move from the UK to join him in the US.

Dream Finally Reveals Face To Millions Of Followers

Clay, whose real name is Dream, said, “Hi. Talking to a camera for the first time feels so weird.

“My name is Clay, but online I go by Dream. Might have heard of me.

“What’s going on? Why are you showing your face now?

“Because George, my best friend, was in the UK trying to get a visa so he can move to America and live with me.

George will be at the airport. I’m going to meet him for the first time. I’ve known him for so long that it feels like I’ve known him my whole life.

My goal was to just go out and do something. To meet people doing things and say hello to my friends.

“Just go out and live. I bunkered down.

“Everybody’s trying to get on my case. A little too much. I love you all, but sometimes you go too far.”

Dream has more than 30 million YouTube viewers and more than five million Twitter followers.

More than 13 million people watched the video of his debut on YouTube in the first few hours of its release.

Dream’s main channel has more than 30 million subscribers and about 2.7 billion views.

Although many people have been watching him for years and other content creators have collaborated with him, Dream’s real-life appearance is still one of the biggest mysteries on the Internet.

On September 19, 2022, Dream said he would show his face in his next YouTube video. That’s exactly what Dream did on Sunday night.

Dream is best known for his Minecraft videos. On Sunday night around 9 p.m. Eastern time, he posted a video titled “Hi, I’m Dream.” Dream pranked his viewers for a few minutes by introducing his upload studio with his cat, Patches.

Dream’s studio was filled with fun things like his bed, his plaque from the Guinness Book of World Records, and other fun things. Under the hashtag #DreamFaceReveal, people have been guessing for days on Twitter what the YouTuber’s real face looks like (mostly in jest).

Dream finally revealed the big secret 1 minute and 18 seconds into the video. Dream also said that his real name is Clay. The short video quickly went viral and received over 300,000 likes in less than 10 minutes.

Dream is one of the most popular YouTubers. He said he fueled the big reveal and finally showed his face because his friend George was moving into his house and their video would end up featuring Dream anyway.

Dream said it was best to “rip off the Band-Aid.” He spent the last few days showing his face to his online friends for the first time. This shows that even his closest friends didn’t know what Dream looked like until this week.

After being a small YouTuber for five years, Dream’s channel got a big boost in 2019. Some of those people followed him because of his (now controversial) Minecraft speed runs. People wanted to see Dream’s face more and more as his audience grew.

In the video where he shows his face, he also thanks those fans. We don’t know if revealing the secret of his appearance will help or hurt his channel, but one thing is for sure: Dream has a huge fan base if he can get so much attention on social media just for showing his face.

