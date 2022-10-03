“Uncut Gems,” actress Julia Fox said it has been “very hard.” “She was able to keep her job even though she has OCD and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder),” she said.



Fox made a TikTok video right after she got out of the shower in response to a fan who asked her to make a video about “navigating” her job while being “neurodiverse.”

Julia Fox Shares TikTok About Living With ADHD And OCD

“It was very hard. There are times when I’m very productive, feel on top of the world, and feel like I can do anything.” And then I have moments when I feel deeply, deeply, deeply stagnant, like I just can’t f****g move.”



Fox, whose eyebrows were bleached, said, “I’ve never really talked about ADHD, but it’s kind of hard. I also have a little OCD, which I didn’t realize until now because in my head I was counting the letters in the words and I always wanted them to add up to 10. If I’m not smoking weed, I’m literally counting along,” according to femalefirst.co.uk.

She went on to say that she uses marijuana to cope with her symptoms, “So, the weed calms down the OCD, but it doesn’t help with the ADHD problem of me not being able to get things done. Oh no, it’s too much.”

Fox said that breaking up with Kanye West, 45, was like a “fresh start” in her life and that it was “the best thing that could have happened to me.”

She told ES magazine that there were “red flags” in their relationship, such as the rapper’s “unresolved issues” that led to the February split.

Julia Fox is so popular and has so much success. If you’re one of those people who wants to know how much Julia Fox is worth, here’s the info. According To The Source says that Julia Fox has a net worth of $30 million.

Julia Fox is a famous actress and model. She came into the world on February 2, 1990. Most people want to know how much money Julia Fox has. That is why we have changed the information here.

She came into the world on February 2, 1990. That means Julia Fox is 32 years old. Julia Fox is known for her work as an actress and model.

