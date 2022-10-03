18.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, October 3, 2022
EntertainmentnewsMeghan King Reveals She Wasn’t Initially Happy With The...
Entertainmentnews

Meghan King Reveals She Wasn’t Initially Happy With The Results Of Her Nose Job

Tyler James
By Tyler James

-

9
0

Just days before Meghan King said she had plastic surgery, she was seen with Mike Johnson of Bachelor Nation.
Meghan King talks about what she thought when she first saw how her nose job turned out. The 38-year-old former “Real Housewives of Orange County” actress shared a video of a follow-up on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 30, a month after her nose job.

Meghan King Reveals She Wasn’t Initially Happy With The Results Of Her Nose Job

In the clip, taken seven days after Meghan’s nose job, she removes the bandage from her nose and sees her new face for the first time. She called this the “big reveal.”
Meghan, who is 38, said she was initially “stunned” by what she saw and thought her nose looked bigger than before the surgery.

Meghan King

“I didn’t expect the swelling to be so bad,” she said. “I went into vasovagal shock. It made me throw up. I was deeply frightened.”
Later in the day, however, the swelling went down, and Meghan said she was “overwhelmed” by how much better she felt after just a few hours.
“What they don’t tell you is that it can take a year for the swelling to go down,” she said, adding that her nose will get “even smaller and narrower” over the next 11 months.
Meghan’s plastic surgery confession comes just days after she was spotted approaching Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson outside the iHeartRadio Festival 2022 in Las Vegas.

Must Read: Sacheen Littlefeather Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death!

Meghan King Edmonds is a model and reality TV star and has a net worth of $5 million. She is best known for her participation in the Bravo hit show Real Housewives of Orange County and her marriage to Jim Edmonds, a former St. Louis Cardinals player who now works for Fox Sports.

Heather Dubrow is friends with Meghan, and both she and Shannon live near Meghan in Orange County.
Shortly after Dr. Niccole removed the bandage, she gave fans another look at her nose and talked about the swelling: “You can imagine why I was completely horrified.”

“A few hours later,” King said, posting another picture as proof that the swelling had gone down. “I’m still in complete shock at how much my nose has changed in just a few hours.”


She then posted a collage showing how her nose looked right after the bandage came off and how it looked on Friday, about a month after the surgery.

Read More:

Sacheen Littlefeather Dead: An Activist Who Staged Marlon Brando’s Oscar At The Age Of 75

Whitney Houston Net Worth: Check Out Her Age, Bio, & More!

Previous articleJeffrey Dahmer Net Worth, Early Life, Age, Bio!
Next articleNBA YoungBoy Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Personal Life!
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

NBA YoungBoy Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Personal Life!

NBA YoungBoy is the stage name of American rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who first gained widespread attention in 2016...
Net Worth

Jeffrey Dahmer Net Worth, Early Life, Age, Bio!

American serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer was also the Milwaukee Cannibal. He brutally murdered and dismembered seventeen...
Net Worth

Sacheen Littlefeather Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death!

Sacheen Littlefeather is well known among the audience for being a marvelous actress. This year, there will be a...
Net Worth

All About Cher Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Cher is an American icon in several fields: music, film, and television. Her nickname in the media is "Goddess...
news

Sacheen Littlefeather Dead: An Activist Who Staged Marlon Brando’s Oscar At The Age Of 75

The Native American activist and former actress received an official apology from the Academy in June. She had been...
Net Worth

Jordan Peterson Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Canadian psychologist, novelist, and cultural commentator Jordan Bernt Peterson holds a professorship in psychology at the University of Toronto....

Must read

news

Renowned Islamic Scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi Dies At 96!

Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, a renowned Islamic scholar and founding...
news

Adult Female Actress Kitten Natividad Died At Age 74!

Kitten Natividad passed away on September 24, 2022, and...
news

Elizabeth Hurley, Sends Temperatures Soaring In A Bright Yellow Bikini During A Pool Day

Elizabeth Hurley really knows how to make things hot....
news

A$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With Diamonds That Is Worth $322k

Thanks to the semi-precious stones on the belt he...
news

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Mary J. Blige shines on stage at the Good...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Sacheen Littlefeather Dead: An Activist Who Staged Marlon Brando’s Oscar At The Age Of 75

The Native American activist and former actress received an...
Nancy Erin -
news

US Rapper Coolio Passes Away At 59 Fans pay Tribute

Rapper Coolio died Wednesday at the age of 59....
Nancy Erin -
news

Disney Is Finally Making A Movie About Beloved Epcot Mascot Figment

The main character of the Journey into Imagination ride...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Jeff Bezos Ex-wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce From Second Husband

MacKenzie Scott, one of the world's richest and most...
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Jordan Peterson Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Net Worth 0
Canadian psychologist, novelist, and cultural commentator Jordan Bernt Peterson...

NBA YoungBoy Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Personal Life!

Net Worth 0
NBA YoungBoy is the stage name of American rapper...

All About Cher Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Net Worth 0
Cher is an American icon in several fields: music,...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun