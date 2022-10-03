Just days before Meghan King said she had plastic surgery, she was seen with Mike Johnson of Bachelor Nation.

Meghan King talks about what she thought when she first saw how her nose job turned out. The 38-year-old former “Real Housewives of Orange County” actress shared a video of a follow-up on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 30, a month after her nose job.

Meghan King Reveals She Wasn’t Initially Happy With The Results Of Her Nose Job

In the clip, taken seven days after Meghan’s nose job, she removes the bandage from her nose and sees her new face for the first time. She called this the “big reveal.”

Meghan, who is 38, said she was initially “stunned” by what she saw and thought her nose looked bigger than before the surgery.

“I didn’t expect the swelling to be so bad,” she said. “I went into vasovagal shock. It made me throw up. I was deeply frightened.”

Later in the day, however, the swelling went down, and Meghan said she was “overwhelmed” by how much better she felt after just a few hours.

“What they don’t tell you is that it can take a year for the swelling to go down,” she said, adding that her nose will get “even smaller and narrower” over the next 11 months.

Meghan’s plastic surgery confession comes just days after she was spotted approaching Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson outside the iHeartRadio Festival 2022 in Las Vegas.

Meghan King Edmonds is a model and reality TV star and has a net worth of $5 million. She is best known for her participation in the Bravo hit show Real Housewives of Orange County and her marriage to Jim Edmonds, a former St. Louis Cardinals player who now works for Fox Sports.

Heather Dubrow is friends with Meghan, and both she and Shannon live near Meghan in Orange County.

Shortly after Dr. Niccole removed the bandage, she gave fans another look at her nose and talked about the swelling: “You can imagine why I was completely horrified.”

“A few hours later,” King said, posting another picture as proof that the swelling had gone down. “I’m still in complete shock at how much my nose has changed in just a few hours.”



She then posted a collage showing how her nose looked right after the bandage came off and how it looked on Friday, about a month after the surgery.

