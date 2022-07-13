0 SHARES Share Tweet

After attempting to interrupt the pop star’s wedding last month, Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, has formally entered a not guilty plea, Page Six has learned. Alexander, 41, was arraigned on the criminal complaint in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, according to Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister. He appeared from jail through Zoom.

Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Pleads Not Guilt

He filed a not guilty plea to all charges, including three misdemeanour counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, battery, and stalking with a history of domestic violence.

The fact that Spears’ childhood buddy was on probation for an unrelated case out of Tennessee at the time of his alleged offences in California gives him an unique enhancement charge. The friend was married to the singer for two days in 2004.

He refuted the special charge accusation at his arraignment on Tuesday. A pretrial meeting for Alexander will be held on August 2nd. If found guilty, he may spend up to five years in prison and is now being held in jail on a $100,000 bail.

Alexander allegedly circumvented security in the hours before Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding at her Thousand Oaks, California, property on June 9 and broke into the house while live-streaming himself on Instagram.

One of Spears’ security personnel claimed that Alexander attempted “several times” but failed to open the singer’s locked bedroom door on the second level of the home.

After responding to the alleged break-in, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department detained Alexander and seized a box cutter and other things from his possession.

Alexander’s public defender argued at the preliminary hearing on June 27 that the felony stalking charge against his client should be reduced to a misdemeanour since there was insufficient proof that he intended to hurt Spears.

The judge disagreed and said that Alexander would have to stay in jail after upholding the charges.

Shortly after the incident, Spears, 40, fired her security staff and received a restraining order against her ex.

Jason entered a not guilty plea to three misdemeanour counts of aggravated trespassing, refusal to leave private property, vandalism, and battery as well as one felony count of stalking with a past domestic violence conviction. In 2004, Spears and Jason were wed for two days. Jason was spotted making a similar effort to crash her wedding during an Instagram live session.

He was overheard referring to himself as Britney’s first spouse during the live session. Alexander is currently charged with a specific enhancement because, despite his denials, he was allegedly on probation for an unrelated Tennessee case at the time of his alleged crimes in California. August 2 has been designated as the date for Alexander’s subsequent hearing.

Britney’s ex-husband may spend up to five years in jail if found guilty. According to one of the singer’s security guards, Alexander attempted “several times” on Spears’ wedding day to access the closed bedroom door on the second level of the mansion, but was unsuccessful. Following his attempt to disrupt her wedding, Spears reportedly altered her security team and obtained a restraining order against her ex.

Read More:

Cardi B And Offset Revealed Why They Gifted $50,000 Cash For Daughter Kulture Birthday!