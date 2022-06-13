Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Denies ‘Sexist’ Rumors That He’s Dating Her!

“The Real Wonder Woman” Camille Vasquez who defended Johnny Depp against Amber Heard calls the reports of Johnny Depp being a Sexist.

Camille Vasquez came to the limelight during the court trials of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard. After Johnny Depp won the case Camille Vasquez got titled by the Fans of Johnny Depp as “The Real Wonder woman”. During the proceedings, noticing the gestures between Depp and Camille, many people who were watching the proceedings live were questioning, are Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez dating each other?

Many times even Camille was asked this same question by the Press. She always used to brush this claim off. Recently in an interview, she accepted that she was dating the actor. She not only accepted that she was dating him but also denied the rumors of Depp being sexist. Apart from this, she clarified that she has a boyfriend and she is very happy being in a relationship with him.

Camille’s Reactions To The Rumors

Speaking about all the rumors Camille explains her dating history with Johnny Depp. Speaking to the magazine she said, she was just doing her job. She further said, “It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny–who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now–that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

Talking about the rumors of her affair with Johnny she made it clear that she is very happy in her current relationship. The lawyer explained that it is unethical for a lawyer to date her client. She said, “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised,” she added.

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Relationship

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reportedly first met on the sets of The Rum Diary in the year 2009. The news of the both dating each other came out in the year 2014 and in the year 2015 they married on Depp’s Private Island in the Bahamas. Things didn’t go well between both and in the year 2016 Amber Heard filed for a Divorce. She reportedly alleged Depp of Physically abusing her.

She also claimed that Depp was under the high influence of drugs and alcohol. Responding to the allegations Depp said that Amber Heard was trying to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging him of physical abuse, after the allegations were made against him, Actor Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation following an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.

The headline of the Heard wrote that she spoke up against sexual violence — and faced her culture’s wrath she further wrote that this has to change. In the same op-ed Amber Claimed that she is a domestic abuse survivor. Many people now make allegations about Amber Heard that she always played the victim card.

