The Americana singer and songwriter, Michelle Branch is currently under cops’ custody as she has been arrested for domestic violence against her husband Patrick Carne.

Branch allegedly slapped the Black Keys drummer on Thursday, August 11 after which she claimed that she no longer was looking forward to a life with Carne.

The Everywhere singer literally invited some trouble to her easy-going life by getting into an ugly fight with her husband which has been making headlines ever since the issue was reported.

Michelle Branch Was Arrested For Slapping Her Husband

The dished news was primarily confirmed by the Davidson County Sheriff’s station which stated that Branch was arrested for domestically attacking Carney from their Nashville residence.

Earlier, Brach uploaded a post showcasing her husband’s cheating which apparently she removed from her social media very recently.

The Tweet said that Carney was seeing someone else while Branch was at home with their 5-month-old baby. The statement was neither approved nor rejected by Carne so far and thus the media has been eagerly tapping on their heels to know the reality behind the gushed case.

Just before her arrest, Michelle Branch confronted the media and said that no words could justify her true feelings, and even if she said that she was “entirely devastated”, not that would suffice to explain the actual trauma of her family. Unexpectedly she is now left with almost nothing and thus she requested the media to respect her privacy at the moment when she is struggling with their little kids.

The songstress can see literally nothing in her future as she told the reporters that she was unaware of where to begin and how to lead their future.

Several authentic sources have stepped into detail about what exactly happened at Branch’s residence on Thursday and they have stated that the law enforcement was called at an hour of 2 at night, accusing Brach,39, of a domestic dispute which she daringly accepted saying that she has slapped Carney,42, on his face twice.

However, to date, no injury was reported by Caren or any of his reps nor spotted any visible marks on his face.

Right, when the accusation report was taking a major turn, officials announced that Branch had been freed from the remand after paying bail of $1,000. But in the court document, it was specifically stated that Brach must not be released within 12 hours. Despite the court order, she got released considering breastfeeding her infant. The court has passed a notice remarking that the Branch would be summoned on November 7.

Currently, the Everywhere singer has multiple charges on her name including provocative and offensive domestic abuse.

While the All You Wanted singer sought a divorce after the incident she mentioned that the couple was married in 2019 which implied that she was getting herself prepared to split from her partner after three long years of marriage.

The estranged duo initially bumped into each other in 2015 at a party organized by Grammys. At the moment, Branch was married to Teddy Landau, 57, with whom she tied the knot in 2004. However, her first marriage was definitely not a success as the pair was at the court doors for a divorce the very next year after Branch met her eyes with Carney for the first time. The Game of Love songstress was with Landau for eleven years, yet they split their paths a couple of years ago.

After Branch got introduced to Carney, the couple got engaged within 2 years and considered a wedding in 2019 in New Orleans. Currently, the two share two kids, a five-month-old daughter named Willie Jacquet and a four-year-old son Rhys James. She is also a mother of a teen daughter Owen Isabelle, whom she had from her foremost marriage with Landau.

Her last daughter Willie, was born on 2/2/22 and was named after Carney’s grandmother Willie Madge. The happy news was shared by Branch herself on her socials, where she penned some cute welcome notes for her newborn.

It is currently unknown whether the massive singer would make her return to the industry in the near future, which is making her fans a bit concerned. Branch was initially famous for her songs Hot Paper and The Spirit Room, which enabled her to top the charts. Those were the hitmaker’s two albums which were released in the 2000s.

In addition to it, her accolades include a Grammy Award that she credited for the best POP collaboration with the esteemed singer Santana for the song The Game of Love in 2002.

