Kim Kardashian, whose full name is Kimberly Kristen Kardashian, is a well-known socialite who resides in the United States. She began her career in the fashion business as a model and has since gone on to work as a reality T.V. personality, entrepreneur, author, and designer. Kim K. came into the world on October 21, 1980, in the city of Beverly Hills, California. Her meteoric rise to fame might be attributed to the scandalous release of a tape that showed her engaging in sexual activity with her former partner, the rapper Ray J.

Kim was the second oldest of four children; her older sister, Kourtney, was the eldest, and her younger siblings, Khloé and Rob, were the youngest. Her father, Robert Kardashian, rose to fame due to his participation in the defense of O.J. Simpson. Her yearly salary is $80 million, and her net worth is now estimated to be $900 million.

Kim Kardashian Early Life

Kim Kardashian’s parents, Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner welcomed her into the world on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles. The famous O.J. defense attorney Robert Kardashian was an upstanding member of society.

At one point, Simpson Simpson was blamed for the deaths of his wife and her companion. Robert died away on September 30, 2003. Following her divorce from Kim’s father, Robert, in 1989, she wed Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner.

Kourtney and Khloe are Kim’s sisters, and she also has a brother named Robert. She also has two half-brothers, Edward Kendall, and throws stick Jenner, as well as a stepsister, a reality T.V. star named Brody Jenner.

While attending an all-female Catholic high school in Los Angeles, Kim volunteered at her father’s music marketing firm.

Kim Kardashian Career Beginnings

Kim got her start in the business as a model. Kim’s family is the subject of the popular reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian star on their reality show.

Kim Kardashian and her two sisters started in the business world in 2006 when they opened the boutique D-A-S-H in Calabasas, California. In February of 2007, West and Ray J shot a sex video published in 2003. Vivid Entertainment titled the film Kim Kardashian: Superstar; West is now suing the company.

In October 2007, Kim’s relatives began making appearances on Kardashian. Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney, and Kim Take Miami were created as spin-offs due to the show’s success. Kim said on one episode that Playboy had offered her a naked magazine appearance. In December, West was featured in a nudist editorial for Playboy.

West appears as a guest judge on America’s Next Top Model and as a guest presenter at WrestleMania XXIV in the same month of August that year. Every tube of LipFusion lipgloss sold resulted in a $1 donation to the Foundation for Women in Business to help fund programs for female entrepreneurs in the United States. She released her debut fragrance called “Kim Kardashian” the following month.

Kim Kardashian Earnings

Kim Kardashian’s enterprises have been her most lucrative source of revenue, but she has also made money from various other endeavors. Through her many enterprises, which include a clothing line, fashion and beauty, video games, and many more, Kim has amassed a fortune that exceeds several millions of dollars.

In addition to the substantial compensation she received for her roles in television series and movies, she has made a significant amount of money via sponsorships and advertising. In addition to that, she has amassed a sizeable fortune from her work as a producer. It is anticipated that by 2022, her net worth will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 900 million USD.

Kim Kardashian Personal Life

In 2000, she tied the knot with the music producer “Damon Thomas;” nevertheless, the couple divorced the following year in 2004. After an absence of two years, Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé have returned. She claimed that she was high on ecstasy at the wedding and that their breakup was due to him verbally and physically abusing her throughout their relationship. Kim Kardashian and the artist Ray J began dating before her divorce from Kris Humphries.

In October of 2010, Kardashian began a romantic relationship with Kris Humphries, who was playing for the New Jersey Nets. The couple became engaged in May of the following year. They were married in Montecito, California, on August 20, exchanging their vows.

