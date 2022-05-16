Machine Gun ‘Kelly’ Revealed If He And Fiancé Megan Fox Will Elope!!

Machine Gun Kelly is a famous rapper, singer, and musician from America and also worked as an actor he was born on April 22, 1990. He’s known for fusing modern and alternative hip hop with rock in his compositions. His real name is Colson Baker.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Words On His Relationship With Megan Fox

Machine gun Kelly released four debut songs in 2007 and 2010 and his second and also his third albums which are “General Admission” which was released in 2015 and Bloom which was released in 2017 both charted at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and featured the hit “Bad Things”.

Megan Denise Fox is a well-known actress and also a model and she is from the United States. She was born on May 16 in 1986. She worked in many movies like the Transformers series, as well as various periodicals which include Maxim, Rolling Stone, and FHM.

She has won many prizes which include two Scream Awards and four Teen Choice Awards. She is dating a famous singer who is mainly known as machine gun kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox want to take things slowly. At the premiere of his new film Good Mourning, they both talk with the media about whether they want to get together with Kourtney Kardashian’s spirit Travis Barker. He said that he just wanted to kind of let the public see that as it happens.

Machine gun said that Megan started sending me messages like good morning instead of the good morning just like in the movie. At that moment he was not able to understand what was wrong with him and he was not able to figure out her at that point. He knew what he was doing because he had written so many songs and tried so many different things. Machine gun Kelly has also declared that he will write a film about the incident.

About Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding plans

Machine gun recently stated that he is having difficulty planning the perfect wedding because he wants his wedding to be immaculate.

About Machine Gun Kelly’s feeling

In February, Kelly shared his thoughts on an episode of The Late Show. The host James Corden said to Machine Gun Kelly that a lot of things happened after his last visit and that is all about Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement.

Machine Gun Kelly was questioned by James and the question was when he and Megan were getting married. Machine Gun, in response, Kelly stated that he will marry Megan when they can both be like a red river with gothic elements.

Machine gun Kelly also added that it’s hard to find a perfect location for a wedding as he wants his marriage to be perfect in every way. He also said that they doubt that marriage will be anything less than magnificent which is based on his engagement ring and also on their distinct styles.

About EMO girl’s views

Megan Fox was the cause of the spiral which is according to the “Emo Girl” singer. Machine Gun Kelly composed the film specifically for Megan Fox.

Read More: