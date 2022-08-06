0 SHARES Share Tweet

The streaming powerhouse, Netflix continually creates fascinating contests for its customers, whether a web series or a movie. People all around the world love it because of this. Netflix’s next original movie, Me Time, will be available very soon.

John Hamberg, best known for films like “I Love You, Man” and “Along Came Polly,” wrote and directed this new comedy, which is being touted as a comedy. Filming began in August of that year and continued until October.

Some may have a fleeting sense of familiarity as a result of this. Kevin Hart’s latest film, The Man from Toronto, has just recently been released. Kevin Hart is back with a new movie this summer. This Time around, he’s working with fellow Oscar candidate Mark Wahlberg.

Me Time Netflix Original Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer!

Even though they aren’t known for their on-screen collaborations, they seem to be good friends in the business. For Ellen’s daytime talk show, Hart dared to say that he and Mark Wahlberg could work out together but not be friends.

The movie “Me Time” is a comedy that stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. John Hamburg is responsible for both the script and the film’s direction.

You may be aware of Hamburg’s work due to his involvement in the comedies Little Fockers, Why Him?, and I Love You, Man. Kevin Hart’s firm, Hartbeat Productions, was responsible for making the film, and he, together with Bryan Smiley and Bryan Hamburg, served as executive producers on the project.

Me Time is helmed by John Hamburg, who also serves as director. Hamburg has a history in both the film and television industries.

In the past, he has directed some episodes for the television shows New Girl and The Grinder, movies Along Came Polly and Why Him? It’s also worth noting that Hamburg was the one who wrote the screenplay for the film Me Time. He was also responsible for writing the scripts for the Meet the Parents series.

Me Time Release Date

The movie’s forthcoming release is excellent news for comedy enthusiasts. The Netflix Original film will be available on the streaming service on Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight. Pacific Time and 3 a.m. Eastern Time.

There is a 2 a.m. (Central Time) showing in the Midwest on that particular day. To get the most out of the film, clear your schedule.

Me Time will make its Netflix premiere on Friday, August 26. When the movie opens, make sure you have a subscription to the streaming service.

Me Time Cast

Kevin Hart, well known for his roles in the Jumanji film series, Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, Soul Plane, In the Mix, and Little Fockers, plays the film’s protagonist, Sonny.

Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, along with those of director Hamberg and actor Smiley, will serve as the film’s executive producers.

Mark Wahlberg plays Hart’s best friend, while Regina Hall portrays Hart’s wife. Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall both star in the film. Other notable actors and actresses include Jimmy O. Yang, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Tahj Mowry, and Carlo Rota.

Me Time is a continuation of their work on Night School, a 2018 film in which Hart also stars as the lead actor.

In this cast, Kevin Hart takes the helm as the main character, Sonny. In the movie, Mark Wahlberg represents Hart’s longtime best buddy, while Regina Hall plays Hart’s wife. Kevin Hart directed the film. The names of Wahlberg and Hall’s characters have not been revealed.

Kevin Hart in the role of Sonny

Mark Wahlberg

Regina Hall

Tahj Mowry in the part of Kabir

Carlo Rota as Alberto

Jimmy O. Yang

Luis Gerardo Méndez

Me Time Trailer

Me Time will be available for purchase on that day in 2022. On the other hand, Time’s cast and crew posted the trailer online. The exclusive internet promotional video for Me Time may be seen further down this page.

For a better explanation, they might say that the movie shows what happens when an average family man enlists the assistance of the one he knows who isn’t afraid to have a good time.

A generally upstanding father’s expectations are shattered as things spiral out of hand.

Me Time Plot

Sonny, a dad and a spouse who hasn’t had any time to himself in a very long time, is the primary protagonist of this tale. On the other hand, his wife goes warning with the children, which frees him up for the weekend.

Sonny finally gets his perfect moment when his wife and children are gone, so he invites his old friend, who Mark Wahlberg represents, and the two of them set out on a wild excursion that they will not soon forget.

Must Read:- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Conclusion

Netflix is now one of the most widely used platforms for streaming media throughout the globe. People’s brains and emotions have been won over by the beautiful movies and series made on Netflix recently.

Now, streaming service Netflix is getting ready to launch the film “Me Time (2022).”

Me Time is a comedy film that was produced in the United States. The film primarily stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg as their respective characters. It seems like there will be a lot of funny moments throughout the movie.

Read More:- Addison Rae’s Bikini with a Religious Design Gets Her in Trouble