Addison Rae’s Bikini with a Religious Design Gets Her in Trouble

By: Nancy Erin

After posting a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a religious-themed bikini, Addison Rae received criticism for her choice of attire.
Addison, who is now 21, was pictured in the post, which has since been taken down, wearing a bikini top that had the words “Father” and “Son” written on it.
Even though Addison was only shown from the chest up in the image, the swimsuit, which comes from the brand Praying and is called the Holy Trinity Bikini, also comes with a set of bottoms that are branded with the words ‘Holy Spirit.’

Addison was met with both praise and criticism regarding the outfit. While she was met with praise, such as from photographer Mark “The Cobrasnake” Hunter and Tate McRae, she was also met with criticism regarding the outfit.

“No, that’s not respectful to Jesus,” you said. One Instagram user commented that it was “sad what all of you do for money.”

“This is not acceptable! A third person exclaimed, “BLASHEMY!”

Another user asked, “Is nobody going to talk about this disrespecting religions?” in a comment they posted.

Someone else chimed in and said, “So screwed up.”

Christina Aguilera was recently seen wearing a French version of the religious swimsuit, and the bikini from Praying has a price tag of one hundred dollars. Hers read ‘Pere, Fils, Saint Esprit.’

Addison is no stranger to posting pictures of herself in swimsuits, and on Monday she posed in a polka dot bikini top and bottoms that matched their respective colours.

The social media entrepreneur put on a lively show while modelling the swimwear pieces, which were designed by Emily Ratajkowski and sold under the brand name Inamorata.

In the caption, she dropped a hint by saying, “Sugar, spice, and everything nice.”

The viral video star known as TikTok posed for a picture while holding a large piece of watermelon on an outdoor wooden patio for the camera.

During the seductive performance that Addison gave for her 40.2 million followers, she displayed her perky cleavage and even showed a little bit of her underboob.

She flaunted her voluptuous figure while wearing floral-patterned boy shorts, and her devoted followers on social media gave her more than one million thumbs up for the post.

Rae flaunted her toned stomach in a swimsuit from the most recent collection of her favourite brand, which she wore to show off her toned stomach. The suit had yellow, orange, and blue as its primary colours.

Her luscious locks were long and cascaded down her back, draping over her chest, and reaching all the way down to her waist. Her hair reached all the way down to her waist.

In addition to that, she had a necklace that was made of transparent beads that she wore around her neck, and she had a small braid in the front of her hair.

While her photos were being taken, the famous star, who sees Kourtney Kardashian as a role model, snacked on the delectably crisp fruit. Kourtney Kardashian is someone the famous star looks up to as a role model.

The influential person was kneeling in front of a background that contained green shrubbery while she sported a short, dark red manicure that she wore while she was doing so.

She used a close-up photo of herself flashing a toothy grin as the third picture in the abridged slideshow that she posted online.

Her hair only partially concealed her face, which was devoid of any makeup, and there was a painting behind her that was blue with red hearts embedded into it.

The original post was shared by Emily in her Instagram Stories with the caption “dream girl,” which was written in a blue font.

The photographs were also published on the official Inamorata account, with the caption reading, “@addisonraee mixing and matching in the newest collection.”

