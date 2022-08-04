0 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the most eagerly awaited TV shows of 2022 is the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series from Amazon, which is now officially known as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

When Peter Jackson’s film trilogy first opened in theatres nearly twenty years ago, it broke box office records and garnered a slew of Oscars. The Lord of the Rings television adaptation’s global rights was acquired by Amazon Originals in 2017 for an astounding $250 million, making headlines around the globe. On September 2, a brand-new series only available on Prime Video will bring us back to JRR Tolkien’s fantasy universe after a protracted absence.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Air Date

These literary works—mythopoeic masterpieces credited with bringing the genre into the modern era—are the pinnacle of fantasy literature about strength, bravery, and loss. The characters you love from Peter Jackson’s movies won’t be appearing on your screen, though, so keep that in mind. The series will take place hundreds of centuries, even before the events of The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings films, in the Second Age of Middle Earth.

When they revealed that The Rings of Power’s first season had finished last year, Amazon Studios, at last, provided a release date. Beginning on Friday, September 2, 2022, is the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Currently, the program is scheduled to launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, 2022, which makes it a crucial part of the network’s Early fall TV lineup. Every week, brand-new episodes will be accessible to watch. The second season of the show has already been approved, and the terms of Amazon’s agreement with the Tolkien Estate included a five-season commitment. Amazon executives are reportedly eager to achieve HBO’s success with the GoTs series.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer

Due to licensing issues, the show does not officially carry on Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film series, but it endeavors to replicate the general look and feel of the films. A fresh trailer for The Rings of Power was released by Amazon Prime on July 6.

The video depicts a comet sweeping across the realm’s skies and gives us a glimpse of many of the spectacular places we’ll be heading throughout the story. It also confirms that we’ll be seeing ents again, as you can see them wandering the forest near the end of the segment! We got a fresh perspective on Middle Earth and saw young Galadriel climbing an ice wall with just a dagger.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Cast

A slew of familiar faces will show up. The foremost of these is Sauron, whose avarice, cruel, and appetite for absolute control molded the course of the Second Age. Elrond, Lord of Imladris, an ancestor of the N’menorean kings, and the foremost figure in the Last Alliance between elves and humans are briefly introduced in the first teaser trailer. Galadriel, who had a power ring and was very knowledgeable about Sauron’s evil schemes, has also been confirmed by Amazon to return.

Many actors have already been announced after extensive casting for the large ensemble cast. Among them are Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, and Nazanin Boniadi, to name a few. The role of Galadriel, which Cate Blanchett performed in the first two movies, has now been cast on Morfydd Clark. Trevyn, who Simon Merrells will portray, is a character whose background is still unknown. Tyrone Muhafidin is slated to play Theo, Bronwyn’s son. Elrond and Sauron are two original characters that might make an appearance. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will show us Sauron in a new light: bleached blonde and unsmiling. Anson Boon, a 22-year-old British actor, best known for his role as John Lydon in Pistol, would be cast as Sauron.

The Rings Of Power Twitter

The elegance of elves. In #TheRingsOfPower, the elves have founded the great kingdom of Lindon, but some fear that evil is creeping back into Middle-earth. https://t.co/CdlMJkhebd pic.twitter.com/d9z2tnuspZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 3, 2022

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Storyline

They’ve also announced a plot summary of what to expect! The events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are set thousands of years before the events of this epic drama. It will transport viewers to a time when powerful alliances were formed, kingdoms experienced ups and downs, unlikely heroes were put to the test, and the world’s greatest villain threatened to engulf the entire planet in darkness. A large ensemble cast of well-known and relatively unknown characters are followed throughout the series as they cope with the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth. It opens in a period of relative peace.

Till now, the story of the Lords of the Rings revolved around “one ring”. However, there existed many before it, and the new franchise tells the tale about it. According to information provided by Amazon, the television show will take place 3,441 years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. This is known as the Age of Numenor, also called the Second Age, in JRR Tolkien’s chronology.

The southwest island kingdom of Numenor, shaped like a five-pointed star, caught the attention of Tolkien enthusiasts on the map. Long-lived, ancient Men’s kingdom N’menor flourished for much of the Second Age before succumbing to Sauron’s influence. The ruler of N’menor, King Elendil, then set sail for Middle Earth, where he established the kingdom of Gondor.

Since then, rumors have circulated that the series may deal with N’menor’s fall and the establishment of Gondor, the kingdom that Aragorn rose to rule in the final installment of Peter Jackson’s trilogy.

With the apparent goal of generating interest for Sauron’s appearance in later seasons, it has already been confirmed that he will not appear in season one or Annatar as he was known in The Second Age. However, Sauron is predicted to play a significant part at some point in the series because, according to speculations, Celebrimbor, the kingmaker, will appear on the program. This suggests that the series will focus on creating the Rings of Power.

Conclusion

Fans are waiting to bite their nails! The excitement is anticipated as the new series is set to take us on a new journey of Rings of Power!

