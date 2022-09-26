Violent Night Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch!

Violent Night is the upcoming American film revolving around the Christmas theme, the movie is expected to be a black comedy action film. The movie’s main protagonist will be David Harbour who will be seen playing the role of the wicked Santa. The director of the film is Tommy Wirkola.

The movie is adapted from a screenplay originally co-written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The producers of the film are David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Guy Danella. 87North Production House will be producing the film. The film was originally filmed in Winnipeg. The production of the movie started in February of the year 2022.

About Violent Night Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The casting of actors had been completed by the start of the year 2022. As per the sources, David Harbour was taken into consideration to play the movie’s protagonist by the end of the year 2021, around the month of November it was announced that David had been officially signed up to play the role of Santa Claus.

Tommy Wirkola was known to be the director of the film. Then in the spring of the year 2022, John Leguizamo was appointed to play the movie’s villain. Other cast members including Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, and André Eriksen were also signed up by the makers of the film. Violent night streaming will be done on 2nd December 2022 in the theatres.

Violent Night Expected Release Date

The violent night release date is 2nd December 2022. The movie’s filming and production were scheduled to begin from January to March of the year 2022. Information about the movie’s release on the different online streaming platforms has not yet surfaced.

Violent Night Plot

The violent night plot Revolves around Santa Claus saving a family from a group of highly skilled elite mercenaries. Santa will be present on the grounds to save Christmas and will be seen indulging in a surprise combatant with the robbers.

This Santa will be no saint but will be an ass-kicking badass and will teach the robbers a lesson of a lifetime. The movie will be a mixture of both comedy as well as action and will be the perfect treat for the holiday season.

Violent Night will not be like the basic Christmas movies but will be displaying the Christmas Saviour Santa Claus in a completely different light.

Where To Watch Violent Night

Violent Night will be available to watch in theatres on 2nd December 2022. The upcoming holiday movie will also be released on a few online streaming services after its theatrical release is concluded. The online streaming platforms that will be partnering with the film are not confirmed. No information has been disclosed by the movie’s directors.

Violent Night Cast

Violent night cast will include the movie’s protagonist David Harbour, who will be playing the role of the kick-ass Santa Claus. He will be seen rescuing a family held hostage by a group of robbers on Christmas Eve.

The other main cast members of the film include

• John Leguizamo, who will be seen playing the role of Ben. He will be the movie’s villain

• Beverly D’Angelo, who will be seen playing the role of Anne.

• Alex Hassell, who will be seen playing the role of Skyler.

• Alexis Louder, who will be seen playing the role of Margie Matthews.

The other cast members who will be seen appearing in the film, but their character names have not yet been revealed by the makers of the film are Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, and André Eriksen.

The Talk On Social Media About Violent Night

Fans are readily excited for this Christmas action-comedy. Violent night spoilers regarding the movie’s plot have stated that after the robbers break into the house a young girl, who is a member of the house, rings up Santa Claus asking for his help. Santa hears the young girl’s call and replies by saying “Santa is coming to town”

Fans are also curious to see David Harbour playing the role of Santa. However, as stated by the rumors, he is not going to just the classic red and white Santa Claus bearing gifts.

However, he is going to play the amazingly ass-kicking badass Santa. David has opted for a quite different role from what he always used to play, so it will be fun to see him in a comical role.

He was earlier seen in Netflix’s hit science-fiction series called Stranger Things. The audience is keeping high hopes for the upcoming Christmas holiday movie. The plot, cast members, and the revealed information about the upcoming movie looks promising.

What To Expect From Violent Night

Violent night speculation has stated that the movie will have a different plot from the usual Christmas films, it is speculated to have a resemblance to Die Hard. It is expected to be different from the usual holiday films where everything is jolly and happy during Christmas.

The upcoming film is expected to be filled with action and humor. It will be featuring the kids’ favorite Santa Claus but this time he will not just be distributing gifts but will be seen saving a family from a group of mercenaries.

As per the revealed plot, a group of elite mercenaries will be seen robbing a wealth compound of a family on Christmas eve while holding the family hostage.

A young girl will cleverly make a call to Santa Claus asking for his help. Santa (who will be played by David Harbour), will arrive at the hour of need to save the family and to teach the robbers a good lesson. The movie will feature some amazing action sequences coming from the sweet Santa Claus.

Violent Night Episode guide

The episode guide is not there for Violent Night because it is a movie. The average run length of the movie is about one hour and forty-one minutes. English is the movie’s language of origin, but it will be available to stream in a few other dubbed languages as well.

Violent Night Trailer In Detail

Violent night trailer has not yet been released. It is expected to be released soon before the movie’s actual release date which is 2nd December 2022. Fans are readily waiting for the trailer to be released. Since, it will reveal the plot and storyline better.

