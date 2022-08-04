Black Adam Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An upcoming super-hero film, Black Adam, is all set to hit the screens this autumn. It is based on the DC Comics series, where there is a character of the same name. It probably is another extension of the movie, Shazam, which was released in 2019. It is the 11th installment in the DC comics universe.

The film was supposed to release way back in 2019 but got delayed. The pandemic is one of the biggest reasons for the delay. The movie was shot in Atlanta and Los Angeles. The movie is supposedly going to release on October 21, 2022.

Black Adam Release Date

It is one of the forthcoming releases from Warner Bros. And the movie is going to release on HBO Max after 45 days from its release in theaters. Firstly, it will release in the theaters. All those who are Dwayne Johnson fans will love the series.

The wrestling legend and also the villain in the prequel of the series, is coming back on the big screen. Now, it remains to be seen, whether the movie returns as the hero or the villain again. The character spends a long time, in a magical world, and is coming back to the world of mortals. So, it is still not clear, what stance he will take.

The movie will release in the theaters first on October 21, 2022. It is one of the most awaited movies from the DC comics universe. Earlier it was also supposed to release in the month of December 2021 and then in July 2022 itself, but the release date got pushed back.

After 45 days of its release in the cinema hall, the movie will be released on HBO Max. The most thrilling bit for the fans is that it might have sequels in the future. So, now the DC comics universe fans have something to look forward to.

Where Can You Watch Black Adam?

The fans can watch the movie in the cinema halls and thereafter, 45 days after release, on HBO Max. The movie is being distributed by Warner Bros and thus the release on HBO Max is the way to go for them.

The Cast Of Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is the lead actor in the movie, playing the titular character of Black Adam and Teth Adam. He plays the role of an anti-hero, who returns to the mortal world after 5,000 years.

Aldis Hodge plays the role of Carter Hall and the Hawkman. He is an archaeologist who has reincarnated again. He plays the reincarnated character who had imprisoned Adam, long back. He happens to be the head of the Justice Society of America.

Noah Centineo Albert and the Atom Smasher, another one of the characters in the movie. This is a member of the Justice Society of America who can manipulate his molecular structure and can change his size and shape.

Sarah Shahi stars as Adrianna Tomaz, and Isis, who is a professor and a resistance fighter as well.

Marwan Kenzari also stars in the movie as Ishmael Gregor and Sabbat.

Quintessa Swindell plays the role of Maxine Hunkel and Cyclone. She is the granddaughter of Red Tornado and is also a member of the Justice Society of America.

Bodhi Sabongui plays the role of Amon.

Amazingly, Pierce Brosnan plays the role of Kent Nelson and Doctor Fate.

Viola Davis will also return as her old character, Amanda.

There are a few other actors in the movie series as well, but their characters have not been revealed yet. They are:

James Cusati-Moyer

Mohammed Amer

Uli Latukefu

Black Adam Trailer

The first trailer of the movie was already out on June 8, 2022, itself. It amazes the fans so much, that all are looking forward to the release of the movie. The trailer reveals how the Justice Society of America plans to take on the anti-hero, Black Adam. The character comes back to earth from the magical world, after a gap of 5,000 years. In the trailer, the audience can see one scene from the highly-anticipated movie.

In the scene, Hawkman tells Black Adam, that superheroes do not kill people, but to this Black Adam, gives the answer, that he does kill people. The trailer promises to offer the viewers lots of action, humor, and some old references to Iron Man. The movie does look very promising from the first.

Black Adam Plot

The story revolves around the phase when Adam had been there in Kahndaq. It was a nation that was weighed down by oppression. The inhabitants were really wary of the rulers. The rulers probably used witchcraft and magic to enslave the inhabitants. However, the movie released the people from slavery, and he became the king.

At first, he appears as a hero, in the titular series, but things change after his family is killed, mercilessly. He becomes a dark character and also manages to release the demons, Seven Deadly Sins. He gets caught and is put in jail for his criminal acts. However, this movie sees the return of Black Adam after 5,000 years. He looks all set and determined to return the former glory of the place.

MUST CHECK: Atlanta Season 4 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Episodes!

No one knows as of now, how the makers have connected the character to Shazam, but there seems to be a connection. According to the DC comics fans, who have been keeping a close watch on this series, there might be a war between Black Adam and the JSA or Justice Society of America.

Conclusion

This is one of the movies all the DC comic universe fans have been waiting for. It is but apt to wait for the Rock to reprise his character in the movie series. The viewers also get to see some flashbacks from Shazam. However, the film is mostly based in the modern world. Now, all the fans are waiting for October, when the movie hits the screens. And it will also make a debut on OTT after 45 days, sometime in December. So, look forward to the best one this year.