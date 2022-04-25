Women’s world record-holder for body mass, Mayra Lizbeth Rosales, was born in 1980. It is estimated that she tipped the scales at 470 kg (1,036 lb) (200 lb) at her heaviest.

She Made The Decision To Take Charge Of Her Own Destiny

In March 2008, her sister was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her two-year-old son.

For the sake of her sister’s children, who were left without a parent at the time, she decided to take control of her own life.

When Eliseo Rosales, Jr., was transported to the hospital with breathing difficulties and a significant head injury in March 2008

in La Joya, Texas, he died. Rosales at first accepted blame for her nephew’s passing, alleging that while trying to pick up the kid, she had stumbled and accidentally crushed him.

Mayra Rosales’ sister Jaime Lee Rosales, the kid’s mother, was also arrested on counts of child abuse and neglect.

It was concluded that Rosales could not have inflicted the fatal injuries on Eliseo by falling on him during the trial preparation.

There was only one possible origin of these injuries: a direct blow to the skull. According to Rosales’ defense attorney Sergio Valdez, her immobilizing weight would have prevented her from committing such a crime.

Mayra Rosales confessed during her murder trial that she made up her narrative to shield her sister, Eliseo, from the neglect and physical abuse that Rosales believed her sister had inflicted on her.

Jaime Lee had used a hairbrush to discipline Eliseo for refusing to eat. Rosales agreed to assume responsibility for her nephew’s injuries when paramedics came.

When she was 2 1/2 years old, Jaime Lee Rosales returned to Texas after her sister disclosed the truth. For her part in Eliseo’s death, she received a 15-year prison term.

Mayra Rosales Net Worth:

One to five million dollars is her present net worth.

Mayra Rosales Family:

Rosendo Rosales León (father) and Ana Joya Cuartas (mother) raised her in La Joya, Texas, the United States. Jaime Lee Rosales, Rosales’ sister, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his two-year-old son. In 2025, Jaime will be freed from jail.

Forgiveness has been expressed by her sister Jaime Lee, whom she had previously blamed for the murder of their nephew.

Mayra Rosales Husband:

Mayra Rosales, a native Texan, was previously married to Bernie. In 2013, the pair decided to call it quits. Bernie chose to return to Mexico to be with his family, which led to their divorce.

Mayra Rosales Weight-loss:

Mayra Rosales being the 33-year-old from Texas, formerly one of the world’s most prominent women, now weighs around 200 pounds.

Her sister, Jamie’s son, was murdered in 2008, and Rosales was arrested and charged. When she fell on the child, she was accused of burying him under her bed.

As a result of this crime, she was given the moniker “half-ton killer.” Prosecutors began to question Rosales’ story after the post mortem found signs of recurrent mistreatment on the child’s skull.

Because of this proof, Rosales eventually spoke the truth about seeing her sister abuse the child. She then worked with her lawyer to videotape Jamie confessing to the killing.

Maria has shed weight and the bogus murder accusation she was falsely accused of committing to save her sister. Since then, she has shed a significant amount of weight and continues to enjoy life.