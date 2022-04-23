Some huge news has hit the East Coast Housewives. Ashley Darby, 33, of the Real Housewives of Potomac, has announced her divorce from husband Michael Darby, 62. When Michael and Ashley said “I do” almost eight years ago, they both planned to spend every day of their lives together after that.

Ashley Darby And Michael Darby Split Over “Different Goals.”

Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. They have made the decision to split up. “Ashley tells Bravo’s The Weekly Dish on April 19 that her Instagram account was also used to announce the news.

Since the show’s debut season in 2016, Ashley and Michael have starred in it. Both their co-stars and Bravo fans have questioned their relationship. “We recognize that there would be a great deal of speculation as to why they made those decisions. People immediately attributed the causes to reality television’s excessive intrusion into the most personal aspects of their lives, age gaps, cultural concerns, or child-rearing variances,”Ashley clarified.”

“While all of these things may well have influenced our unwavering love for one another, none of them is the primary cause of our mutual decision to separate ways. They are currently at quite different points in our lives and have very different plans for the future. Both want others to be happy and fulfilled, but they don’t think they will be able to achieve it together.”

She also stated that she and Micheal intend to raise their 2 sons together. Despite the fact that our romantic relationship has ended, they will always love and respect one another. Ashley and Michael also recognized the real happiness can be achieved with working together and giving my hearts and minds on raising our two amazing kids, Dean and Dylan. Because they were actually formed out of love, they will always feel cherished and supported. “

“We thank everyone who is now a part of the trip and ask for your continuous support and treating us with dignity as we face the same difficult scenario,” Ashley wrote. The pair wedded in 2014, as well as the show has followed them through many highs and lows.

A Bravo cameraman accused Michael of grabbing him while filming RHOP season 4 in 2018, according to Page Six. According to People, Michael was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact, but the charges were subsequently dropped owing to a lack of evidence.

Michael has been accused of making inappropriate comments about other males in previous episodes. Then, in season 5, while on a trip with the other Housewives and new baby Dean, Ashley confronted him about accusations he’d been behaving improperly, according to People. Michael has refuted every claim leveled against him.

The Darbys originally appeared on reality television’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” in season one. The show covered their relationship’s highs and lows, including a tough season for which Micheal is accused of sexual harassment by a show member of staff, as well as other situations in which he was allegedly “caught” in improper settings with persons other than his fiancée. The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently filming its seventh season.

